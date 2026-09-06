Vacancy | Webcare Representative | German, Dutch and English | Amsterdam

Vacancy | Webcare Representative | German, Dutch and English | Amsterdam

Posted on September 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you eager to start in a challenging position, where you are in charge of the newest project of our international and financial client in the Amsterdam region? In this role you have the opportunity to actively contribute your own ideas and use your hands-on skills, while developing a new way of communicating with online customers! You are in charge of:

  • Answering the customer’s requests through social media;
  • Setting up working processes and constantly looking for improvement;
  • Monitoring the customer’s app use;
  • An accurate follow-up of bugs, errors and ideas notified by customers;
  • Contributing to the improvement of the customer experience.

What do we offer you

We offer you a 7-month employment opportunity with the possibility of long-term extension with the company itself.

Job Requirements

The requirements for this position are:

  • Excellent oral and written skills in German (languages will be tested);
  • Good communication skills in Dutch and English (both oral and written);
  • Bachelor or Master degree;
  • IT-skills are not a must, but you need some affinity with it;
  • Hands-on and goal-oriented;
  • You have an eye for detail and are a critical thinker;
  • Full time (36-40 hours) availability;
  • No 9-to-5 mentality;
  • Stress-resistant.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

Our client is an online international financial provider, who knows how to facilitate online services for their customers. This company has an open minded culture and pro-active employees.

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