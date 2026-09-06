Vacancy | Customer Service Specialist B2B | German, Dutch, English | Amsterdam

Do you have that natural sparkle when it comes to customer contact? Is German your first or second language, do you have fluency in English and Dutch? Do you love a good challenge? Triple yes? Then apply today for this long-term Customer Service position in a fascinating company in the Amsterdam area! In this diverse role, you will :

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Job Requirements

Please only apply if:

You speak (near-)native German, intermediate Dutch and fluent English;

You have previous experience in a similar role;

You have good organizational and computer skills;

You are a talent at communication;

You have a strong interest for B2B contact and you have a commercial mindset;

You are enthusiastic, determined and pro-active;

You are looking for long-term employment.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.



Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. For this particular role the combination of German, Dutch and English is a must, If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.