Vacancy I Senior Associate I Polish | Amsterdam

In this diverse role you will be in charge of a small team (3 to 5 people) that is responsible for Polish Customer Support, Policy Administration, Claims-Assessment and -Investigation. Your time will be divided between managing the team (30%) and daily operational tasks (70%). Responsibilities:

We offer you a full-time and permanent position of 38 hours per week. You will receive a direct employment with the client, including attractive secondary benefits, such as a 13th month salary. Your regular salary will be up to €2500 to begin with, based on experience.

Job Requirements

Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:

(Near-)native language skills in Polish;

Excellent language skills in English;

At least some previous experience in leading a team;

Excellent customer service and communication skills;

You are very organized with an eye for detail;

You are an expert in prioriziting your tasks;

Good understanding of Microsoft Word and Excel.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV's will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client's requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.