Vacancy | Customer Support Associate | Italian | Amsterdam area

Do you like diversity in your job and do you have a passion for servicing customers? If you are furthermore fluent in Italian and another European language, then apply today for our position. Our client is based in Amsterdam and offers you the chance to work in an international environment!

We offer you a fulltime job (38 hours per week) and a permanent position. Besides the salary, you will receive a 13th month salary. You work with colleagues from all around the world.

Job Requirements

Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:

You speak (near-) native Italian and fluent English;

Previous experience in Customer Service;

Good administration skills;

You are a quick learner, an active listener and you like to take on responsibility;

Strong written and verbal communication skills;

Ability to multi-task, assess priorities and competently handle a variety of activities; with a high-degree of accuracy in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment;

Intermediate level Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel;

Able to work under pressure.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.