Vacancy | Airline Support Representative B2T | French & English | Amsterdam (40 hours)

What exactly are you going to do

Are you a (near-) native French speaker who is also fluent in English? If you also enjoy providing customer service and working in the international airline industry then we have to perfect job for you! For our international client in the airline industry we are recruiting fulltime B2T Airline Support Representatives in Amsterdam.

Responsibilities:

You are the first contact for customers with respect to their questions regarding flight fares, schedules and a large variety of other travel related enquiries that arrive via phone, email and chat. Next to providing the best support you sometimes can provide sales support when needed, where you stimulate up-selling, cross-selling and customer loyality.

This is a stable, long-term employment opportunity!