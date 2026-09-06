Vacancy | Airline Support Representative B2T | French & English | Amsterdam (40 hours)

Vacancy | Airline Support Representative B2T | French & English | Amsterdam (40 hours)

Posted on September 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you a (near-) native French speaker who is also fluent in English? If you also enjoy providing customer service and working in the international airline industry then we have to perfect job for you! For our international client in the airline industry we are recruiting fulltime B2T Airline Support Representatives in Amsterdam.

Responsibilities:

You are the first contact for customers with respect to their questions regarding flight fares, schedules and a large variety of other travel related enquiries that arrive via phone, email and chat. Next to providing the best support you sometimes can provide sales support when needed, where you stimulate up-selling, cross-selling and customer loyality.

This is a stable, long-term employment opportunity!

What do we offer you

We offer:

  • A challenging long-term employment opportunity directly with the company;
  • A competitive salary of €1861,-;
  • Commuting-costs will be covered;
  • Free boot camp lessons in summer and nice borrels several times a year;
  • Work in a social, friendly environment, where diversity is appreciated;
  • Colleagues from all around the world.

Job Requirements

Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:

  • (Near-) native French speaking and plus excellent skills in English;
  • You are empathic, friendly, service minded, and you enjoy helping others;
  • You are available for at least one year;
  • You flexible in your schedule;
  • MBO thinking level;
  • Experience in a call center and/or the a travel or airline related industry is a plus;
  • Technical aptitude, as the job requires working with input based software.

The role involves an extensive full-time training for eight weeks. Due to training and coaching fulltime availability during the first 3 months is required. Please only apply if you meet the requirements. Language tests will be part of the assessment! When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

Our client is a solid and stable and fun international airline-company based in Amsterdam.

Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Customer Success/Software Licensing Advisor | German
Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | Polish and English | Amsterdam area
Customer Care Representative | German
Customer Service Representative| Dutch and German
Vacancy | Airline Support Representative B2C | Danish & English | Amsterdam (40 hours)
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position