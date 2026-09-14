German speaking Claims Associate

German speaking Claims Associate

Posted on September 14, 2026
Amsterdam
German, English
5 days per week between Monday and Friday (09:00 - 20:00) and Saturday (10:00 - 17:00), based on a rotating schedule.
Posted on September 14, 2026

About this role

German-Speaking Claims Associate | Amsterdam

Salary & Benefits:

  • €2,550 gross per month
  • 8% holiday allowance
  • 28 holiday days
  • €45 monthly care & wellbeing allowance
  • €50 net birthday gift
  • Annual bonus
  • Hybrid working model: 3 days remote per week
  • Excellent career growth and development opportunities within an international organisation

Working hours: 

5 days per week between Monday and Friday (09:00 - 20:00) and Saturday (10:00 - 17:00), based on a rotating schedule.

Your Responsibilities:

As a Claims Associate, you will support German customers when their gadgets are lost, stolen, or damaged.

Your responsibilities will include:

  • Acting as the first point of contact for customers via phone and email
  • Assessing and processing insurance claims efficiently and accurately
  • Managing claims on behalf of some of Germany's leading brands
  • Delivering outstanding customer service and ensuring all customer questions and issues are resolved
  • Completing administrative and other ad hoc tasks as required

What We're Looking For:

  • Fluent German (C2 level) and English (C1 level or higher), both written and spoken
  • Previous customer service experience is an advantage
  • Strong communication and administrative skills
  • Organised, accurate, and able to prioritise tasks effectively
  • Eager to learn and develop in an international environment
  • Available to start on-site in Amsterdam

About the Company:

Our client is a leading global insurance company with a strong international presence. They are looking for German-speaking Claims Associates to join their European Claims team in Amsterdam. This is an excellent opportunity for a problem-solver who enjoys helping people and wants to build a career within a dynamic, multicultural organisation. You will play a key role in supporting customers and helping them get back on their feet when their devices are lost, stolen, or damaged.

To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.

Requirements

Junior, Customer Service, Claims, Insurance, Complaints, hybrid, remote, German, Amsterdam, German Speaking, Bilingual, Multilingual, tech support

Salary

€2550 per month, Benefits: + 8% holiday allowance
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