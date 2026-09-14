German speaking Claims Associate

€2,550 gross per month

8% holiday allowance

28 holiday days

€45 monthly care & wellbeing allowance

€50 net birthday gift

Annual bonus

Hybrid working model: 3 days remote per week

Excellent career growth and development opportunities within an international organisation

Acting as the first point of contact for customers via phone and email

Assessing and processing insurance claims efficiently and accurately

Managing claims on behalf of some of Germany's leading brands

Delivering outstanding customer service and ensuring all customer questions and issues are resolved

Completing administrative and other ad hoc tasks as required

Fluent German (C2 level) and English (C1 level or higher), both written and spoken

Previous customer service experience is an advantage

Strong communication and administrative skills

Organised, accurate, and able to prioritise tasks effectively

Eager to learn and develop in an international environment

Available to start on-site in Amsterdam

5 days per week between Monday and Friday (09:00 - 20:00) and Saturday (10:00 - 17:00), based on a rotating schedule.As a Claims Associate, you will support German customers when their gadgets are lost, stolen, or damaged.Our client is a leading global insurance company with a strong international presence. They are looking for German-speaking Claims Associates to join their European Claims team in Amsterdam. This is an excellent opportunity for a problem-solver who enjoys helping people and wants to build a career within a dynamic, multicultural organisation. You will play a key role in supporting customers and helping them get back on their feet when their devices are lost, stolen, or damaged.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.