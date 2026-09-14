Order Management, Logistics & Customer Support

Order Management, Logistics & Customer Support

Posted on September 14, 2026
Undutchables
Amsterdam
English
Posted on September 14, 2026

About this role

We are looking for a sharp, accurate, and proactive professional to join an international high-tech company.

This is not a typical customer service specialist role. It is a complex B2B order management and logistics coordination position within the Business Operations team, which plays a key role in serving international clients.﻿You will manage the full order process, from the moment a deal is closed until the final shipment of products to customers across Europe.

You will work closely with account managers, logistics teams, and the company’s headquarters in Asia, coordinating every step of the process.The role involves using multiple internal systems, tracking orders, ensuring accuracy, and solving any order or shipment issues.

Because the products are highly technical, high value, and the systems are complex, this role requires someone who is sharp, analytical, and precise.Even a small mistake can have a large impact, so accuracy and attention to detail are essential.

﻿The work environment is fast-paced and international, with tight deadlines and frequent communication across different time zones.Mornings can be particularly busy, so you will need to stay calm under pressure and communicate clearly with both colleagues and customers.

Requirements

Important Note: Our client does not provide sponsorship!

  • Bachelor’s degree is a must
  • A minimum of 3-5 years of experience in a complex B2B order management, logistics, or supply chain role.
  • English at a C1 level minimum (other languages are considered a bonus)
  • Experience in a high value products is a must
  • Excellent attention to detail and accuracy
  • Analytical and confident personality who enjoys solving complex problems
  • Advanced Excel skills, must be proficient with formulas, calculations, and creating overviews - this will be tested by a technical test
  • Resilient and able to perform under pressure
  • Currently living in the Netherlands (preferably in the Randstad area). The client will not review candidates that are still living abroad.


The company

Our client's core business is in the production of semiconductor - electronic components found in mobile phones, tablets, TVs, laptops, game consoles, cars, etc.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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