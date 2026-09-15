Customer Support Specialist | German | Amsterdam

Our client is a global investment bank located in Amsterdam's financial district.

This role is ideal for a motivated professional looking to gain valuable experience and grow within the financial industry. As a German-speaking customer support specialist at a global bank in the financial district of Amsterdam, you will ensure that customer inquiries are answered quickly and efficiently. You will gain extensive knowledge about investment products. We are looking for someone who is good at demonstrating empathy towards customers and thinking in solutions. Additionally you should be enthusiastic in phone-conversations and make sure customers are happy with the provided services. It is important for you are willing to learn about the company's products and comply with its regulations.



Your colleagues are brokers and client service representatives. They help private and business clients in Germany and Switzerland. This is why it is important that you are fluent in German (C1 level). This team has one mission: to provide excellent customer service regarding investment products.



Minimum hbo level or equivalent ability



You speak German at C1 level



You have interest in finance and investing



Strong communicative skills



Eager to learn, ambitious



You are a motivated and enthusiastic employee

