Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | German and English | 32-40h | Amsterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you eager to start in a diverse position, where you are in charge of the newest project of our international and financial client in the Amsterdam region? In this role you have the opportunity to actively contribute your own ideas and use your hands-on skills, while developing a new way of communicating with customers via email, social media and phone!
You are in charge of:
- Answering the customer’s requests;
- Setting up working processes and constantly looking for improvement;
- Monitoring the customer’s app use;
- An accurate follow-up of bugs, errors and ideas notified by customers;
- Contributing to the improvement of the customer experience.
What do we offer you
We offer you a 7-month employment opportunity with the possibility of long-term extension with the company itself, including an attractive salary between €2150 and €2450 / month. Furthermore, you will receive trainings in communication and regular coaching sessions. Travel costs get reimbursed for employees who live between 10 and 25 km away from the company.
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Job Requirements
The requirements for this position are:
- (Near-)native oral and written skills in German;
- Good communication skills in English (Dutch is considered a plus);
- IT-skills are not a must, but you need some affinity with it;
- Hands-on and goal-oriented;
- You have an eye for detail and are a critical thinker.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
Our client is an online international financial provider, who knows how to facilitate online services for their customers. This company has an open minded, informal culture and pro-active employees. We offer you a 7-month employment opportunity with the possibility of long-term extension with the company itself, including an attractive salary between €2150 and €2450 / month. Furthermore, you will receive trainings in communication and regular coaching sessions. Travel costs get reimbursed for employees who live between 10 and 25 km away from the company.