Customer Support Specialist | Dutch | Amsterdam

Customer Support Specialist | Dutch | Amsterdam

Posted on September 15, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
Posted on September 15, 2026

About this role

Our client is a global investment bank located in Amsterdam's financial district.



This role is ideal for a motivated professional looking to gain valuable experience and grow within the financial industry. As a Dutch-speaking customer support specialist at a global bank in the financial district of Amsterdam, you will ensure that customer inquiries are answered quickly and efficiently. You will gain extensive knowledge about investment products. We are looking for someone who is good at demonstrating empathy towards customers and thinking in solutions. Additionally, you should be enthusiastic in phone-conversations and make sure customers are happy with the provided services. It is important for you are willing to learn about the company's products and comply with its regulations.


Your colleagues are brokers and client service representatives. They help private and business clients in the Netherlands and Belgium. This is why it is important that you are fluent in Dutch (C1 level). This team has one mission: to provide excellent customer service regarding investment products.


Requirements



  • Minimum hbo level or equivalent ability

  • You speak Dutch at C1 level

  • You have interest in finance and investing

  • Strong communicative skills

  • Eager to learn, ambitious

  • You are a motivated and enthusiastic employee


What's in it for you



  • A chance to grow your skills in the financial sector

  • A salary of €2,700 per month plus 5,5% guaranteed bonus

  • Hybrid setup

  • 30 paid holidays per year

  • A premium-free pension

  • Delicious fresh lunches

  • Various online trainings that contribute to your personal development

  • Growth opportunities

  • Working in a friendly team with Friday drinks

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