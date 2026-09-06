Vacancy I Customer Support Professional I English I Amsterdam

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for an exciting position within a young and enthusiastic team in an international company? Have you always dreamt to live in Amsterdam? Are you excited about sport brands? Our client is looking for a Customer Service Representative, responsible for answering requests from prospective customers. If sports and electronics are your passion, then join our team! You will be handling customer inquiries with the highest level of professionalism, combined with knowledgeable technical support.

You will be responsible for but not limited to: