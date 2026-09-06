Vacancy I Customer Support Professional I English I Amsterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you looking for an exciting position within a young and enthusiastic team in an international company? Have you always dreamt to live in Amsterdam? Are you excited about sport brands? Our client is looking for a Customer Service Representative, responsible for answering requests from prospective customers. If sports and electronics are your passion, then join our team! You will be handling customer inquiries with the highest level of professionalism, combined with knowledgeable technical support.
You will be responsible for but not limited to:
- Offering customer service to end users/dealers in relation to a wide range of electronic products
- Administrative tasks, mainly including interactions with customers/ dealers, answering emails from customers/dealers
- Ensure customer satisfaction by providing timely and accurate information
- Logging detailed and accurate case notes to ensure optimal assistance for customers
What do we offer you
What we offer:
Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles
- International environment, young and informal workplace
- A direct contract from the company
- Good pension plan
- Health insurance benefits
- Attendance bonus (up to € 700 per year)
- Many possibilities for development and promotions
- Location easy to reach by public transport
- Compensation of travel costs
Job Requirements
Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:
- Native English speaker
- You have strong typing and PC skills
- A technical aptitude is a plus
- Enthusiastic and dynamic, you are very comfortable with communicating by phone and mail and you have good writing skills
- You are outgoing and approachable, emphatic with excellent customer service and enjoy working in a team environment
- Well-organized, accurate, detail-oriented, professional with high self-motivation
Please note that only applicants who live in The Netherlands and who meet the above requirements will be notified.
About the company
You will be joining a dynamic & professional Customer Contact Center.