Vacancy | Airline Support Representative B2C | Danish & English | Amsterdam (40 hours)

Are you a (near-) native Danish speaker who is also fluent in English? If you also enjoy providing customer service and working in the international airline industry then we have to perfect job for you! For our international client in the airline industry we are recruiting fulltime B2C Airline Support Representatives in Amsterdam.

Responsibilities:

You are the first contact for customers with respect to their questions regarding flight fares, schedules and a large variety of other travel related enquiries that arrive via phone, email and chat. Next to providing the best support you sometimes can provide sales support when needed, where you stimulate up-selling, cross-selling and customer loyalty.

This is a stable, long-term employment opportunity!

What do we offer you

We offer:

A challenging long-term employment opportunity directly with the company

A competitive salary of €1861,-

Commuting-costs will be covered

Free boot camp lessons in summer and nice borrels several times a year

Work in a social, friendly environment, where diversity is appreciated

Colleagues from all around the world

Job Requirements

Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:

(Near-) native Danish speaking and plus excellent skills in English

You are empathic, friendly, service minded, and you enjoy helping others

You are available for at least one year

You are flexible in your schedule

MBO thinking level

Experience in a call center and/or the a travel or airline related industry is a plus

Technical aptitude, as the job requires working with input based software

The role involves an extensive full-time training for eight weeks. Due to training and coaching fulltime availability during the first 3 months is required. Please only apply if you meet the requirements. Language tests will be part of the assessment!

When applying for this position, only English CV's as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client's requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

Our client is a solid and stable and fun international airline-company based in Amsterdam.