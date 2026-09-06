Vacancy | Customer Service Specialist B2B | French, Dutch, English | Amsterdam

Vacancy | Customer Service Specialist B2B | French, Dutch, English | Amsterdam

Posted on September 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you have that natural sparkle when it comes to customer contact? Is French your first or second language, do you have fluency in English? Do you love a good challenge? Triple yes? Then apply today for this long-term Customer Service position in a fascinating company in the Amsterdam area!

In this diverse role, you will :

  • Be the first one in touch with new B2B-customers and suppliers;
  • Enter detailed orders, customized for each client;
  • Provide exact information on pricing, delivery and payment;
  • Follow-up on orders you entered and their delivery;
  • Report changes to the management;
  • Support the sales manager;
  • Actively follow market developments;
  • Be involved in sales, logistics and planning.

What do we offer you

We offer you :

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  • An attractive salary between 2200€ - 2850€ based on your experience;
  • An employment opportunity at a company that is in it for the long-run and is willing to invest in its employees.

Job Requirements

Please only apply if:

  • You speak (near-)native French, intermediate Dutch and fluent English;
  • You have previous experience in a similar role;
  • You have good organizational and computer skills;
  • You are a talent at communication;
  • You have a strong interest for B2B contact and you have a commercial mindset;
  • You are enthusiastic, determined and pro-active;
  • You are looking for long-term employment.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. For this particular role the combination of French, and English is a must, If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

Our client is an international packaging company in the Amsterdam area, with an open-minded team, and open communication. This enthusiastic company has a flat organizational structure and is looking for long-term employees.

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