Vacancy | Customer Service Specialist B2B Benelux | French plus Dutch | Amsterdam

What exactly are you going to do

Do you have that natural sparkle when it comes to customer contact? Is French your first or second language, and do you have fluency in Dutch? Do you love a good challenge? Triple yes? Then apply today for this long-term B2B Customer Service position in a fascinating company in the Amsterdam area! You will receive a direct contract at the company and you work in a small team of really nice colleagues.

In this diverse role, you will :