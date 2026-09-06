Vacancy | Reservations Agent German | English, German | Amsterdam area

What exactly are you going to do Are you looking for a challenging job, where you can use your German language skills and where the employee is valued as the most important asset of the company? Then this is your chance : apply for the position of reservations agent for the German market and get to work in this internationally growing company!

In this role, you are the main point of contact for both internal colleagues and for customers. You love to interact with customers and strive to give a 5*-treatment to everyone you talk to!



Your detailed responsibilities will be: Processing individual and group bookings;

Making sure you reach all guests expectations;

Finding and closing up-sell opportunities;

The first point of contact for all requests concerning new and existing reservations, through phone and mail.

What do we offer you We offer a full-time, permanent position. You will receive a direct contract with our client, including attractive secondary benefits! The salary ranges between €1900 - €2200, based on experience. Lunch is provided for €1,- net/day and after work drinks on Friday are free!

You are entitled to an employee discount on their hotels and get cool gifts if the team reaches its target! Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Job Requirements The requirements for this position are:

(near-)native German speaking and writing skills;

Excellent language skills in English;

Previous experience in customer service is considered a plus;

Good administrational skills;

High level of communication skills - you communicate effectively and professionally with strong verbal and written skills;

A flexible personality, who knows his/her way around guidelines;

Availability for shifts between 8am and 8pm, and one Saturday/ month (9am-5pm);

You have a passion for the hotel industry. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.



Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.