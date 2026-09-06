Vacancy I Team Lead in Customer Support I Dutch and English I 40 hours | Amsterdam area

Vacancy I Team Lead in Customer Support I Dutch and English I 40 hours | Amsterdam area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you ready to lead and motivate the customer support team of a successful FinTech organization based in the heart of Amsterdam? For our international operating client, we are looking for a Team Lead in Customer Service. In this role, you manage and support a team of B2B customer support agents. Next to being a strong team player who knows how to coach your team members and implements best practices, you are also able to work alone and stand your ground. Moreover, you have a think-ahead mentality, and you can effectively troubleshoot and solve problems.
The company provides you with lunches, Friday Afternoon Drinks & other after-work activities. Furthermore, you will receive an attractive salary & direct employment. The work takes place in a small, diverse team and the amazing office space will put a smile on your face every day!

What do we offer you

Offer: The company provides you with lunches, Friday afternoon drinks & other activities. Furthermore, you will receive an attractive salary & a direct employment. The work takes place in a small, diverse team and the amazing office space will put a smile on your face every day!

Job Requirements

In this role, you should to meet the following criteria:

  • You are fluent in both English and Dutch;
  • You have a minimum of 3 years of experience in a Team Lead position, preferably in an international (EMEA or Global) environment;
  • You have affinity with E-Commerce and technology;
  • You are available full time;
  • You love to solve problems by coming up with creative solutions.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

Our client is a diverse Dutch tech company which expanded into other European markets. It is situated at an amazing office space in the heart of Amsterdam.

Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Business Travel Consultant – Dutch & English
Customer Success Advisor | German | Amsterdam
Vacancy | Financial Customer Service Representative | French, Dutch, English | Amsterdam
German speaking Claims Associate
Customer Support Specialist | Polish OR Czech | Amsterdam
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position