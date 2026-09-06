Vacancy I Team Lead in Customer Support I Dutch and English I 40 hours | Amsterdam area

What exactly are you going to do Are you ready to lead and motivate the customer support team of a successful FinTech organization based in the heart of Amsterdam? For our international operating client, we are looking for a Team Lead in Customer Service. In this role, you manage and support a team of B2B customer support agents. Next to being a strong team player who knows how to coach your team members and implements best practices, you are also able to work alone and stand your ground. Moreover, you have a think-ahead mentality, and you can effectively troubleshoot and solve problems.

The company provides you with lunches, Friday Afternoon Drinks & other after-work activities. Furthermore, you will receive an attractive salary & direct employment. The work takes place in a small, diverse team and the amazing office space will put a smile on your face every day!

What do we offer you Offer: The company provides you with lunches, Friday afternoon drinks & other activities. Furthermore, you will receive an attractive salary & a direct employment. The work takes place in a small, diverse team and the amazing office space will put a smile on your face every day!

Job Requirements In this role, you should to meet the following criteria:

You are fluent in both English and Dutch;

You have a minimum of 3 years of experience in a Team Lead position, preferably in an international (EMEA or Global) environment;

You have affinity with E-Commerce and technology;

You are available full time;

You love to solve problems by coming up with creative solutions. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.