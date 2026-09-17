Customer Success Advisor | French
Posted on September 17, 2026
Amsterdam
French
Posted on September 17, 2026
About this role
Your responsibilities :
- Provide support in both French and English by phone, email, and chat
- Support customers with licensing, pricing, payment details, and order status
- Prepare quotes for software licences and renewals
- Follow up on quotes to support the sales process
- Process orders accurately, ensuring correct details and timely deliveries
- Communicate with suppliers to coordinate quotes and orders
- Work closely with Account Managers, Finance, Technical Support, and external partners to deliver excellent service
- Keep databases updated with customer and order details
- Support with other related administrative or service tasks as needed
Requirements
To excel in this role, you’ll need:
- Fluent in both French and English (C1-C2) spoken and written
- At least 3 years of experience in customer service, customer success, or inside sales (B2B and IT/software)
- Strong commercial mindset
- Strong problem-solving skills and ability to learn quickly in a changing environment
- University degree or equivalent in IT or a related field
- Highly organized, detail-oriented, and good at multitasking
- Strong with numbers and comfortable working in a commercial environment
- Customer-focused mindset with excellent communication and relationship-building skills
Salary
€3000-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is a global provider of premier software development tools and components to commercial application software developers. Operating in the USA, UK, Ireland, Japan, and now in the Netherlands, they serve over 125.000 customers across 180 countries, with teams proficient in over 10 languages.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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