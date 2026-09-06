Vacancy | Customer Service Specialist B2B | English, Dutch | Amsterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you have that natural sparkle when it comes to customer contact? Are you speaking both Dutch and English on a near-native level? Do you love a good challenge while taking care of international key accounts? Triple yes? Then apply today for this B2B Customer Service position in a fascinating company in the Amsterdam area!
The client is looking for two new, temporary employees. One for ~3 months and one for ~8 months (with a possible extension).
In this diverse role, you will :
- Be the first one in touch with B2B-customers (worldwide key-accounts) and suppliers;
- Enter detailed orders, customized for each client;
- Provide exact information on pricing, worldwide delivery and payment;
- Follow-up on orders you entered and their delivery;
- Report changes to the management;
- Support the sales manager;
- Actively follow market developments;
- Be involved in sales, logistics and planning in close collaboration with each department.
Please note that this is a full-time position.
What do we offer you
We offer you :
- An attractive salary between 2200€ - 2700€ based on your experience;
- Travel cost compensation.
Job Requirements
Please only apply if:
- You speak both (near-)native Dutch and English;
- You have previous experience in a similar role. Due to the temporary assignment extensive experience is necessary!;
- You have good organizational and computer skills;
- You are a talent at communication;
- You have a strong interest for B2B contact and you have a commercial mindset;
- You are enthusiastic, determined and pro-active;
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. For this particular role the combination of Dutch and English is a must, If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.
About the company
Our client is an international packaging company in the Amsterdam area, with an open-minded team, and open communication. This enthusiastic company has a flat organizational structure and is looking for experienced employees.