Vacancy | Customer Service Specialist B2B | English, Dutch | Amsterdam

What exactly are you going to do

Do you have that natural sparkle when it comes to customer contact? Are you speaking both Dutch and English on a near-native level? Do you love a good challenge while taking care of international key accounts? Triple yes? Then apply today for this B2B Customer Service position in a fascinating company in the Amsterdam area!



The client is looking for two new, temporary employees. One for ~3 months and one for ~8 months (with a possible extension).



In this diverse role, you will :

Be the first one in touch with B2B-customers (worldwide key-accounts) and suppliers;

Enter detailed orders, customized for each client;

Provide exact information on pricing, worldwide delivery and payment;

Follow-up on orders you entered and their delivery;

Report changes to the management;

Support the sales manager;

Actively follow market developments;

Be involved in sales, logistics and planning in close collaboration with each department.

Please note that this is a full-time position.