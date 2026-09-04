Customer Support Specialist | Polish OR Czech | Amsterdam

Customer Support Specialist | Polish OR Czech | Amsterdam

Posted on September 4, 2026
Amsterdam
Czech, English
Posted on September 4, 2026

About this role

Our client is a global investment bank located in Amsterdam's financial district.



This role is ideal for a motivated professional looking to gain valuable experience and grow within the financial industry. As a Polish AND/OR Czech speaking customer support specialist at a global bank in the financial district of Amsterdam, you will ensure that customer inquiries are answered quickly and efficiently. You will gain extensive knowledge about investment products. We are looking for someone who is good at demonstrating empathy towards customers and thinking in solutions. Additionally, you should be enthusiastic in phone-conversations and make sure customers are happy with the provided services. It is important for you are willing to learn about the company's products and comply with its regulations.


This team has one mission: to provide excellent customer service regarding investment products.




  • Minimum hbo level or equivalent ability

  • You speak fluent Polish AND/OR Czech

  • You have a background or strong interest in finance and investing

  • Strong communicative skills

  • Eager to learn, ambitious

  • You are a motivated and enthusiastic employee




  • A chance to grow your skills in the financial sector

  • Modern office in Amsterdam's financial district

  • A salary of €2,900 per month plus 5,5% guaranteed bonus

  • Hybrid setup

  • 30 paid holidays per year

  • A premium-free pension

  • Delicious fresh lunches

  • Various online trainings that contribute to your personal development

  • Growth opportunities

  • Working in a friendly team with Friday drinks

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