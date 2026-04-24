Customer Success Advisor | German | Amsterdam
Posted on April 24, 2026
Amsterdam
English, German
Posted on April 24, 2026
About this role
Our client is a global online marketplace (and reseller) for developer software tools and components. They are looking for an ambitious German-speaking Customer Success Advisor to join their team.
Key Responsibilities
As a Customer Success Advisor, you will serve as a key point of contact for existing German and English speaking customers. You will provide support via email, phone, and live chat, ensuring customers are correctly licensed and fully supported in their software usage. The role combines customer relationship management, service delivery, and sales support responsibilities.
- Respond to customer inquiries regarding software licensing, pricing, payment information, and order status via email, phone, and live chat
- Prepare and manage quotations for new software licenses and renewals for both the sales team and assigned customers
- Proactively follow up on quotations to support business conversion
- Oversee the end-to-end order process, ensuring accuracy in pricing, licensing details, and delivery
- Collaborate with Account Managers, Technical Support, Finance, and external stakeholders to ensure smooth operational processes
- Maintain accurate customer and order records within internal systems
- Support additional administrative and operational tasks as required
- Near-native proficiency in both German and English (written and spoken)
- 1-2 years of experience in contract renewals, customer success, customer service, inside sales, or a similar client-facing role;
- Strong organisational skills with the ability to manage multiple tasks effectively and maintain high attention to detail
- A proactive mindset with a willingness to learn and adapt within a fast-paced software sales environment
- Results-driven, with the ability to work independently as well as collaboratively within a cross-functional team to achieve targets
What's in it for you:
- Competitive salary + Monthly performance-based bonus
- 25 holiday days
- Pension scheme
- Commuting reimbursement
- Extensive onboarding and continuous support
- Collaborative and international business culture with a supportive team environment
- Centrally located Amsterdam office
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