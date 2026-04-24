Customer Success Advisor | German | Amsterdam

Our client is a global online marketplace (and reseller) for developer software tools and components. They are looking for an ambitious German-speaking Customer Success Advisor to join their team.

Key Responsibilities



As a Customer Success Advisor, you will serve as a key point of contact for existing German and English speaking customers. You will provide support via email, phone, and live chat, ensuring customers are correctly licensed and fully supported in their software usage. The role combines customer relationship management, service delivery, and sales support responsibilities.



Respond to customer inquiries regarding software licensing, pricing, payment information, and order status via email, phone, and live chat



Prepare and manage quotations for new software licenses and renewals for both the sales team and assigned customers



Proactively follow up on quotations to support business conversion



Oversee the end-to-end order process, ensuring accuracy in pricing, licensing details, and delivery



Collaborate with Account Managers, Technical Support, Finance, and external stakeholders to ensure smooth operational processes



Maintain accurate customer and order records within internal systems



Support additional administrative and operational tasks as required





Near-native proficiency in both German and English (written and spoken)



1-2 years of experience in contract renewals, customer success, customer service, inside sales, or a similar client-facing role;



Strong organisational skills with the ability to manage multiple tasks effectively and maintain high attention to detail



A proactive mindset with a willingness to learn and adapt within a fast-paced software sales environment



Results-driven, with the ability to work independently as well as collaboratively within a cross-functional team to achieve targets



What's in it for you: