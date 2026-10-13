Customer Care Agent | French | Remote

For one of our international clients, we are looking for a fluent French speaking Customer Care Agent. Working from your home office in the Netherlands, you work closely together with the Customer Care team, Application Specialists, Sales and Developers. Monthly team meetings in Randstad area.

Responsibilities/Tasks

As a Customer Care Agent, you are the "voice" and first point of contact for the company. Your duties include, but are not limited to, handling reactive incoming communications, while also proactively contributing to improve company and personal efficiency and customer satisfaction. You are also responsible for maintaining an expert knowledge about our company products and services, while providing vital insights of customer needs back into the company.

As a Customer Care Agent you are responsible for engaging and retaining a profitable relationship with the customers by:



Answering incoming calls from potential and existing customers, resellers, distributors etc. and facilitating transferal of calls where necessary/applicable.



Processing incoming cases (emails, web2case or manually created).



Liaise new account creation and updating customer master data.



Provide pre-sales advice for new purchase inquiries.



Provide quotations, order status updates and post-sales administration (invoices, delivery notes etc).



Allowing customers to be self-sufficient by providing access to and maintaining support centers and step-by-step guides.



Analyze customer enquiries and provide basic troubleshooting, where possible, and if necessary, involve the Application Specialists.



Guiding customers through the return/repair process.



Contributing to the general success of the company by engaging in internal improvement projects/meetings.



Evaluate and process customer feedback for proactive enhancements or additions to our current assortment.



Aiding in company-wide tasks or projects (such as translations, investigations etc).

