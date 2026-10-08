The novelty of working from home usually wears off the moment you realise your kitchen table is covered in coffee rings, your laptop fan sounds like a jet engine, and your cat has become your primary business consultant. For freelancers and small startup teams squeezed into Dutch apartments, living where you work often ends up feeling dangerously like living at work. Escaping this cycle requires a clear physical separation between home and professional life. According to Tiago de Sousa, a Marketing Manager at Mindspace who is also an expat, moving to a dedicated workspace is primarily about rescuing mental clarity. "Coming into a shared workspace creates a much healthier separation between work and personal life. Plus, you get the energy of being around other people, and there’s a natural rhythm to the day," he says. Reclaiming the boundary between work and home Establishing a daily routine is often the missing ingredient in hybrid work. The simple act of stepping out the front door, cycling along a canal, or taking a short morning stroll provides a psychological buffer zone. It allows the mind to transition into focus mode before opening a single spreadsheet, leaving stress behind on the journey home.

According to De Sousa, the daily commute can act as a vital reset button. "Even if your commute is only 20 or 30 minutes, that journey gives you a transition between home and work," he explains. "By the time you arrive, you are in a work mindset, and when you leave, you have a much clearer opportunity to switch off." A dedicated workspace also sharpens daily productivity by removing the low-level noise and distractions of a residential setting. When tasks are finished efficiently in a focused environment, stepping away at the end of the afternoon becomes natural rather than forced. "You are much less likely to think, "I will just answer one more email" when your office is no longer sitting in the next room," De Sousa adds. Building an English-first network in a new country Beyond restoring personal structure, working in isolation cuts professionals off from the informal encounters that spark actual business growth. Trying to build a local client base or find partners purely through cold emails and online freelance platforms often feels transactional and sluggish, particularly for new arrivals navigating the market in the Netherlands. Physical, community-driven environments offer a far more natural alternative when you're trying to adapt to a new country or grow your business. Boutique working spaces and flexible community hubs, like Mindspace, that maintain an English-first policy across all communication and events create an accessible space where international founders, satellite team members, and independent consultants mingle without language friction.

No need to know Dutch to meet new people "For someone who has just moved to the Netherlands, having an English-speaking community around you removes a massive barrier," De Sousa explains. "Breakfasts, happy hours, talks, and community events give people a genuine reason to step away from their desks and have conversations they might otherwise never have." These informal gatherings, including regular community hours and social breaks, replace rigid networking protocols with casual interaction. A chance conversation over barista coffee can quickly turn into a business collaboration or a helpful local tip. "A coworking community becomes that essential first layer of connections," De Sousa says. "It is full of people who can recommend a local restaurant, introduce you to an industry contact, or explain how something works in the Netherlands." Scaling a business in the Netherlands without long-term risk Establishing or expanding a regional hub in the Netherlands introduces a distinct commercial challenge for growing companies: navigating the local real estate market. Traditional office leases in major Dutch cities are notoriously rigid, often demanding multi-year commitments that lock startups and international branches into fixed footprints long before their long-term needs are clear.