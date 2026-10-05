Michelin Guide 2026: 9 new star restaurants in the Netherlands

The 2026 Michelin stars have officially landed in the Netherlands, bringing a fresh wave of culinary honours to dining spots across the country. So, grab your fork and take a look at the biggest winners, standout newcomers and top fine-dining highlights from this year's selection! De Librije retains 3 stars & 2 new entries join 2-star category The total number of star restaurants in the Netherlands stands at 119 following the annual Michelin awards ceremony. Holding top position for the 23rd consecutive year, De Librije in Zwolle remains the only establishment in the country awarded three Michelin stars, continuing its high standards under host Thérèse Boer and chef Nelson Tanate. While no other venue earned a third star, two relatively new dining establishments skipped the single-star level entirely to earn two stars in the Michelin Guide Netherlands 2026, building on the momentum from the new Michelin stars awarded in last year's roundup. A total of 20 restaurants in the country now hold a two-star rating. De Librije (Zwolle) De Librije has defended its status as the premier dining destination in the Netherlands. Following the passing of co-owner Jonnie Boer in 2025, the kitchen has continued to deliver exceptional culinary experiences under chef Nelson Tanate.

Azurite (Delft) Led by chef Mario Ridder, Azurite in Delft achieved two Michelin stars just one year after opening its doors. Inspectors recognised the establishment for its technical mastery and harmonious flavour combinations. Suis (Schin op Geul) Situated in Limburg, Suis earned two Michelin stars merely six months after opening. Guided by chef Ralf Berendsen, the establishment has rapidly established itself as a major fine-dining destination in the south of the country. 7 new restaurants receive their first Michelin star In addition to the top-tier newcomers, seven restaurants across the Netherlands earned a coveted single Michelin star for the very first time. While the national total remains steady at 98 one-star establishments, these seven newcomers offset losses elsewhere, bringing fresh culinary momentum to different provinces. Spanning regional hideaways in Gelderland and Drenthe as well as coastal spots in Zeeland, this year's selection shows that fine dining is also flourishing outside the big buzzing Dutch cities. Here are the seven brand-new one-star addresses joining the 2026 guide:

Ambrozijn (Valkenburg) Located in Limburg, Ambrozijn earned its first star under chef Sven Nijenhuis. Inspectors praised the restaurant for its refined dishes and inventive flavour combinations. Bij Sidney (Loenen aan de Vecht) Led by chef Sydney Heinze, Bij Sidney in Utrecht province secured its debut Michelin star. The venue brings sophisticated, high-end gastronomy to the scenic Vecht region. De Cuijt (Mierlo) Helmed by chefs Koen van Weert & Yukyung Lee, De Cuijt in North Brabant officially joined the Michelin Guide. The culinary team impressed judges with precision techniques and harmonious menus. Le Epifaan (Veeningen) Situated in Drenthe, Le Epifaan picked up a single star under renowned chef Jarno Eggen. The establishment offers a tranquil fine-dining environment paired with top-tier local ingredients.