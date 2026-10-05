Michelin Guide 2026: 9 new star restaurants in the Netherlands
The 2026 Michelin stars have officially landed in the Netherlands, bringing a fresh wave of culinary honours to dining spots across the country. So, grab your fork and take a look at the biggest winners, standout newcomers and top fine-dining highlights from this year's selection!
De Librije retains 3 stars & 2 new entries join 2-star category
The total number of star restaurants in the Netherlands stands at 119 following the annual Michelin awards ceremony. Holding top position for the 23rd consecutive year, De Librije in Zwolle remains the only establishment in the country awarded three Michelin stars, continuing its high standards under host Thérèse Boer and chef Nelson Tanate.
While no other venue earned a third star, two relatively new dining establishments skipped the single-star level entirely to earn two stars in the Michelin Guide Netherlands 2026, building on the momentum from the new Michelin stars awarded in last year's roundup. A total of 20 restaurants in the country now hold a two-star rating.
De Librije (Zwolle)
De Librije has defended its status as the premier dining destination in the Netherlands. Following the passing of co-owner Jonnie Boer in 2025, the kitchen has continued to deliver exceptional culinary experiences under chef Nelson Tanate.
Azurite (Delft)
Led by chef Mario Ridder, Azurite in Delft achieved two Michelin stars just one year after opening its doors. Inspectors recognised the establishment for its technical mastery and harmonious flavour combinations.
Suis (Schin op Geul)
Situated in Limburg, Suis earned two Michelin stars merely six months after opening. Guided by chef Ralf Berendsen, the establishment has rapidly established itself as a major fine-dining destination in the south of the country.
7 new restaurants receive their first Michelin star
In addition to the top-tier newcomers, seven restaurants across the Netherlands earned a coveted single Michelin star for the very first time. While the national total remains steady at 98 one-star establishments, these seven newcomers offset losses elsewhere, bringing fresh culinary momentum to different provinces.
Spanning regional hideaways in Gelderland and Drenthe as well as coastal spots in Zeeland, this year's selection shows that fine dining is also flourishing outside the big buzzing Dutch cities. Here are the seven brand-new one-star addresses joining the 2026 guide:
Ambrozijn (Valkenburg)
Located in Limburg, Ambrozijn earned its first star under chef Sven Nijenhuis. Inspectors praised the restaurant for its refined dishes and inventive flavour combinations.
Bij Sidney (Loenen aan de Vecht)
Led by chef Sydney Heinze, Bij Sidney in Utrecht province secured its debut Michelin star. The venue brings sophisticated, high-end gastronomy to the scenic Vecht region.
De Cuijt (Mierlo)
Helmed by chefs Koen van Weert & Yukyung Lee, De Cuijt in North Brabant officially joined the Michelin Guide. The culinary team impressed judges with precision techniques and harmonious menus.
Le Epifaan (Veeningen)
Situated in Drenthe, Le Epifaan picked up a single star under renowned chef Jarno Eggen. The establishment offers a tranquil fine-dining environment paired with top-tier local ingredients.
Nassau (Groningen)
Bringing new culinary recognition to the northern city of Groningen, Nassau claimed its first star under chef Christian de Vries.
Rozewied (Kortgene)
Located in Zeeland, Rozewied achieved one star thanks to the creative partnership of chefs Noëmie Haentjens & Ferdy van Rijswijk. The duo also took home the Young Chefs Award at this year's ceremony.
Wild Atelier (Hoog Soeren)
Tucked away in the Veluwe, Wild Atelier captured its debut star under chef Jonathan Zandbergen. The restaurant focuses on nature-inspired cuisine rooted in seasonal ingredients.
Special awards, Bib Gourmand additions & key changes in 2026
Michelin also presented several individual honours during the ceremony in Maastricht. Noëmie Haentjens and Ferdy van Rijswijk of Rozewied captured the Young Chefs Award, while Luwte in Groningen claimed the Opening of the Year award.
Additionally, the team at Château Neercanne took home the Service Award, and Brut172 won the Sommelier Award. In total, 10 new venues across the country earned Bib Gourmand distinctions for delivering high-quality cuisine at budget-friendly prices.
For the first time in 10 years, Amsterdam received no new Michelin stars, marking a notable shift for the capital's dining scene. Furthermore, both De Juwelier and Daalder lost their single-star status in the 2026 selection.
In a major policy update, Michelin permanently retired the Green Star for sustainability, meaning 23 restaurants in the Netherlands will lose the badge at the end of the year. Instead, the organisation introduced Mindful Voices, a new global platform shining a light on forward-thinking chefs and sustainable culinary leaders.
Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media