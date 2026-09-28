Over 300 Dutch villages have lost their local supermarket since 2012

More than 16 percent of supermarkets in towns with up to 10.000 residents have closed across the Netherlands since 2012. Figures from research agency Locatus reveal that 303 locations have lost their local grocery shop, as shifting consumer habits and rising overheads hit smaller businesses hard.

Rapid decline in rural grocery shops

Small communities have seen the biggest drop. Over the past 14 years, the number of supermarkets in villages with fewer than 2.500 residents plummeted by 36 percent. In areas with under 1.500 residents, the numbers have dropped by almost half, leaving thousands of rural residents without a local grocery shop within walking distance.

The decline extends beyond small villages as well. Towns and municipalities with up to 20.000 residents saw supermarket numbers fall by nearly 10 percent. In these communities, local grocers are losing out to larger, cheaper discounters in neighbouring regional hubs, according to RTL Nieuws.

In contrast, cities with over 50.000 residents recorded an overall increase in supermarket numbers over the same timeframe. This urban expansion was driven by express city concepts such as AH to go and Jumbo City, alongside stores run by entrepreneurs with Polish, Turkish, or Arab backgrounds. However, even city growth has plateaued recently as online grocery delivery accounts for 6 to 7 percent of sales in the Netherlands.