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Fuel prices at the pump reach all-time high in the Netherlands

Fuel prices at the pump reach all-time high in the Netherlands

Record High Petrol Prices in the Netherlands

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By Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

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Driving a petrol car in the Netherlands has never been more expensive, with the recommended price for a litre of petrol along the highway reaching a new record of 2,73 euros.

Petrol prices reach new record in the Netherlands

According to figures from consumer group United Consumers, the national recommended price for petrol along the highway has broken another record, rising by 1,5 cents to hit 2,73 euros per litre.

Refuelling on local roads remains slightly more affordable, typically costing 30 to 40 cents less. Meanwhile, diesel remains even more expensive than petrol, currently sitting at 2,794 euros per litre despite a fractional price drop since yesterday.

What is driving up the cost?

The soaring costs at the pump are primarily driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions and oil supply issues in the Middle East. Reduced oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz and recent attacks on refineries and pipelines in Saudi Arabia have put significant pressure on global oil availability, leading directly to more expensive petrol.

Consequently, motorists in the Netherlands are increasingly avoiding the petrol station. ABN Amro estimates that drivers have consumed 12 percent less fuel since March compared to the previous year, which has also led to a noticeable drop in excise duty revenues for the government, according to RTL.

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Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou
Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media

Selin is an arts and culture editor who has lived in Greece, Türkiye, Italy, the UK, and the Dominican Republic before ultimately settling in the Netherlands. When she is not working on her PhD thesis on the recovery of marginalised voices through cultural memory, she can be found bravely fighting the Dutch headwind on her bike or recharging next to her feline sidekick.Read more

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