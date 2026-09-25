Fuel prices at the pump reach all-time high in the Netherlands

Driving a petrol car in the Netherlands has never been more expensive, with the recommended price for a litre of petrol along the highway reaching a new record of 2,73 euros.

Petrol prices reach new record in the Netherlands

According to figures from consumer group United Consumers, the national recommended price for petrol along the highway has broken another record, rising by 1,5 cents to hit 2,73 euros per litre.

Refuelling on local roads remains slightly more affordable, typically costing 30 to 40 cents less. Meanwhile, diesel remains even more expensive than petrol, currently sitting at 2,794 euros per litre despite a fractional price drop since yesterday.

What is driving up the cost?

The soaring costs at the pump are primarily driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions and oil supply issues in the Middle East. Reduced oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz and recent attacks on refineries and pipelines in Saudi Arabia have put significant pressure on global oil availability, leading directly to more expensive petrol.