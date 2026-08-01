Caravans see renewed popularity in the Netherlands

While in the rest of Europe, more people are choosing camper vans for camping getaways, that’s not the situation here. In the Netherlands, caravans are seeing an uptick in sales as they once again become the most popular choice.

Caravan ownership in the Netherlands rises

Based on figures from the European Caravan Federation (ECF), caravan sales have deflated across most of Europe, with people opting for motor caravans instead. The Netherlands, however, has seen the number of caravan owners rise by 10 percent in just the past six months, reports AD.

Caravans are camping trailers towed behind a separate car, while camper vans and motorhomes are single, self-contained motorised vehicles combining the cab and living space.

Camper van sales skyrocketed during the pandemic, as more people wanted to easily work and travel at the same time. So much so that around three out of four camping vehicles in Europe are now camper vans.