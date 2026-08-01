Caravans see renewed popularity in the Netherlands
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While in the rest of Europe, more people are choosing camper vans for camping getaways, that’s not the situation here. In the Netherlands, caravans are seeing an uptick in sales as they once again become the most popular choice.
Caravan ownership in the Netherlands rises
Based on figures from the European Caravan Federation (ECF), caravan sales have deflated across most of Europe, with people opting for motor caravans instead. The Netherlands, however, has seen the number of caravan owners rise by 10 percent in just the past six months, reports AD.
Caravans are camping trailers towed behind a separate car, while camper vans and motorhomes are single, self-contained motorised vehicles combining the cab and living space.
Camper van sales skyrocketed during the pandemic, as more people wanted to easily work and travel at the same time. So much so that around three out of four camping vehicles in Europe are now camper vans.
While there are quite a few camper vans in the Netherlands, caravans still outnumber them. There are around 200.000 motorhomes registered in the country, and 409.000 caravans. This means that one in 20 Dutch households owns a caravan - significantly more than in Germany (1:57) and Italy (1:400).
Why are caravans becoming popular again in the Netherlands?
Sales of campers increased because young adults saw the freedom and flexibility of “van life” as attractive, fuelled by travel influencers. The popularity of caravans, however, is driven by the older generation.
Camper van popularity is slowing while caravan sales are soaring. “The caravan is, after all, a part of our culture. Many Dutch people grew up with one. It is a tradition that many people value. It also feels cosier than a camper,” tourism expert Goof Lukken told AD. “With a caravan, you get more of the feeling of being together on a field at the campsite and then heading to bingo with everyone.”
The advantage of going on a trip with a caravan is that once you park it at a campsite, you can then use your car to explore small villages nearby - something which would be more difficult with a motorhome. Owners of camper vans also have to pay a higher motor vehicle tax since the beginning of 2026.
A manager at caravan manufacturer Kip, Thomas Gunnink, notes that caravan sales are increasing, especially among pensioners. "They grew up with caravans and are now buying a new, luxurious version. Caravans are also popular among families, but they are more likely to buy second-hand," said Gunnink. This pattern will likely continue as more of the population retires.