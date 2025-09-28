Microcars are becoming more and more popular in the Netherlands

They’re teeny, have one or two seats, and are seemingly everywhere in the Netherlands! The microcar is officially back in vogue, according to new figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS). But exactly why are they proving so popular?

Number of microcars in the Netherlands up 30 percent in 5 years

Also known as moped cars, city cars, quadricycles or 45 km/h cars, microcars are a type of small, light and fuel-efficient vehicles that became especially popular in the post-World War II era because they represented a cheap form of transportation.

While they may have gone out of fashion in other countries around the world, in the Netherlands they’ve proven to be enduringly popular and - in recent years - increasingly so. New figures from the CBS show that the number of microcars in the Netherlands is in fact growing rapidly, AD reports.

There are now 23.666 on the roads, an increase of 30 percent compared to five years ago. Searches on the internet for popular microcar brands like Aixam, Ligier, Microcar and JDM have increased by up to 340 percent in the last two years.