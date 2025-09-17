Number of cars registered in the Netherlands reaches new high of 10 million

Based on figures from the vehicle registration agency RDW, the Netherlands has surpassed 10 million car registrations for the first time ever, despite measures taken by the government to discourage car ownership.

Vehicle fleet in the Netherlands continues to grow

Despite VAT and private motor vehicle and motorcycle tax (bpm) raising car prices to deter driving in the Netherlands, the number of cars continues to grow. As of August 17, 2025, more than 10 million vehicles with the European M1 classification, also known as passenger cars with no more than eight seats, have been registered in the Netherlands.

With the average price of a new car in the Netherlands now costing more than 50.000 euros, older cars or second-hand cars have become more popular. The average age of a passenger car in the Netherlands is 12,2 years - the oldest in western Europe. Cars built in 2018 and 2019 are the most popular, with 541.653 and 541.782 vehicle registrations in 2025, respectively.

While this year is a milestone year for overall car numbers, 2011 still holds the record for the most newly registered vehicles. "That was due to special benefits for new car buyers at the time," Jasper Verweij of Kenteken.tv explained to AD. "For example, many small cars were sold back then with “road tax exemption” as a lure.”