Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Number of cars registered in the Netherlands reaches new high of 10 million

Number of cars registered in the Netherlands reaches new high of 10 million

Art Konovalov / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Based on figures from the vehicle registration agency RDW, the Netherlands has surpassed 10 million car registrations for the first time ever, despite measures taken by the government to discourage car ownership

Vehicle fleet in the Netherlands continues to grow

Despite VAT and private motor vehicle and motorcycle tax (bpm) raising car prices to deter driving in the Netherlands, the number of cars continues to grow. As of August 17, 2025, more than 10 million vehicles with the European M1 classification, also known as passenger cars with no more than eight seats, have been registered in the Netherlands. 

With the average price of a new car in the Netherlands now costing more than 50.000 euros, older cars or second-hand cars have become more popular. The average age of a passenger car in the Netherlands is 12,2 years - the oldest in western Europe. Cars built in 2018 and 2019 are the most popular, with 541.653 and 541.782 vehicle registrations in 2025, respectively. 

While this year is a milestone year for overall car numbers, 2011 still holds the record for the most newly registered vehicles. "That was due to special benefits for new car buyers at the time," Jasper Verweij of Kenteken.tv explained to AD. "For example, many small cars were sold back then with “road tax exemption” as a lure.”

Popular car brands in the Netherlands

When it comes to car brands, Volkswagen is the most sought after, followed by Toyota, Opel, Peugeot and Renault. Cars made by Ford, Kia, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo were also quite popular.

According to the data, newer cars are also becoming increasingly larger and heavier, which is likely due to the increase in protective gear such as airbags and ABS. "The rise of the SUV also plays a role, as does the addition of battery packs for hybrid and fully electric cars," says Verweij.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

The Netherlands sees largest rise in purchasing power since 2001The Netherlands sees largest rise in purchasing power since 2001
Calls mount for all parking fines in the Netherlands to be sent by mailCalls mount for all parking fines in the Netherlands to be sent by mail
The Netherlands named among best countries to work in as an internationalThe Netherlands named among best countries to work in as an international
Dutch government to extend petrol tax cut for 2026Dutch government to extend petrol tax cut for 2026
CBS stats reveal how long the Dutch spend sitting downCBS stats reveal how long the Dutch spend sitting down
Discover how to start driving in the Netherlands with PolestarDiscover how to start driving in the Netherlands with Polestar
Job and house sorted? Now feel like a local with Koentact’s free e-book!Job and house sorted? Now feel like a local with Koentact’s free e-book!
Average price of a new car in the Netherlands rises above 50.000 eurosAverage price of a new car in the Netherlands rises above 50.000 euros
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.