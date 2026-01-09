Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Fewer Dutch drivers interested in switching to electric cars, survey shows

Fewer Dutch drivers interested in switching to electric cars, survey shows

Stoqliq / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Based on a survey by the Royal Dutch Touring Club (ANWB), for the first time in years, the number of drivers in the Netherlands who do not want an electric car is higher than those who want to switch to one.

Significant drop in desire for electric cars in the Netherlands

In the annual ANWB Electric Driving Monitor, the group of survey participants who absolutely do not want an electric car was higher than the group that is looking to buy one within the next 10 years. This is the first time the interest in electric cars has been this low since the survey began nine years ago. 

"That's incredibly unfortunate, because we're seeing an increase in affordable models and enthusiastic EV drivers who have made the switch,” ANWB chairperson Marga de Jager told AD. “This reluctance is partly due to constantly changing government policy and its impact on the cost of electric driving in the coming years.”

Electric car tax break cuts affect driver choices

30 percent of participants who say they are against getting an electric car, say so because of the lack of a charging station near their homes, while 27 percent are concerned about the government adjusting taxes on electric vehicles. Previously, drivers of zero-emission cars did not have to pay motor vehicle tax.

However, since January 2025, this tax break has been reduced and will be completely removed by 2030. In 2026, EV drivers will only have a 30 percent discount on motor vehicle tax, down from 75 percent. This could cost drivers between 300 and 600 euros more.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Microcars are becoming more and more popular in the NetherlandsMicrocars are becoming more and more popular in the Netherlands
Number of cars registered in the Netherlands reaches new high of 10 millionNumber of cars registered in the Netherlands reaches new high of 10 million
Average price of a new car in the Netherlands rises above 50.000 eurosAverage price of a new car in the Netherlands rises above 50.000 euros
The Netherlands named in top 10 for world’s friendliest driversThe Netherlands named in top 10 for world’s friendliest drivers
What to expect when visiting a Dutch saunaWhat to expect when visiting a Dutch sauna
Saturday markets in the Netherlands: Food, flowers and friendsSaturday markets in the Netherlands: Food, flowers and friends
Get around like a local with this guide to cycling in the NetherlandsGet around like a local with this guide to cycling in the Netherlands
Dutch cities with the best weatherDutch cities with the best weather
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.