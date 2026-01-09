Fewer Dutch drivers interested in switching to electric cars, survey shows

Based on a survey by the Royal Dutch Touring Club (ANWB), for the first time in years, the number of drivers in the Netherlands who do not want an electric car is higher than those who want to switch to one.

Significant drop in desire for electric cars in the Netherlands

In the annual ANWB Electric Driving Monitor, the group of survey participants who absolutely do not want an electric car was higher than the group that is looking to buy one within the next 10 years. This is the first time the interest in electric cars has been this low since the survey began nine years ago.

"That's incredibly unfortunate, because we're seeing an increase in affordable models and enthusiastic EV drivers who have made the switch,” ANWB chairperson Marga de Jager told AD. “This reluctance is partly due to constantly changing government policy and its impact on the cost of electric driving in the coming years.”

Electric car tax break cuts affect driver choices

30 percent of participants who say they are against getting an electric car, say so because of the lack of a charging station near their homes, while 27 percent are concerned about the government adjusting taxes on electric vehicles. Previously, drivers of zero-emission cars did not have to pay motor vehicle tax.