EU wants to introduce system that automatically slows speeding cars

The European Commission has begun investigating a system using satellite navigation that would automatically intervene if a car is travelling over the speed limit. If the proposed system were to be approved, it would most likely be introduced in 2030.

EU investigates driver speed-limiting system

Various sources have confirmed that the European Commission is exploring the possibility of introducing a system to automatically slow speeding cars, reports AD. This system would use satellite navigation, digital maps, 5G signal and cameras that recognise traffic signs to determine the maximum speed a car should be travelling on a certain road.

Car software would then be able to restrict engine power so that the driver doesn’t go over the speed limit. The driver could still temporarily increase the speed in the case of an emergency.

The system would be similar to the Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) system that all new cars sold in the EU must be equipped with since July 2024. ISA warns drivers with a message, vibration or noise if they are driving too fast. However, the new system wouldn’t allow drivers to ignore the warning and would slow the car automatically.