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EU wants to introduce system that automatically slows speeding cars

EU wants to introduce system that automatically slows speeding cars

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By Simone Jacobs

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The European Commission has begun investigating a system using satellite navigation that would automatically intervene if a car is travelling over the speed limit. If the proposed system were to be approved, it would most likely be introduced in 2030. 

EU investigates driver speed-limiting system 

Various sources have confirmed that the European Commission is exploring the possibility of introducing a system to automatically slow speeding cars, reports AD. This system would use satellite navigation, digital maps, 5G signal and cameras that recognise traffic signs to determine the maximum speed a car should be travelling on a certain road.

Car software would then be able to restrict engine power so that the driver doesn’t go over the speed limit. The driver could still temporarily increase the speed in the case of an emergency.

The system would be similar to the Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) system that all new cars sold in the EU must be equipped with since July 2024. ISA warns drivers with a message, vibration or noise if they are driving too fast. However, the new system wouldn’t allow drivers to ignore the warning and would slow the car automatically.

Useful links for drivers in the Netherlands

Centraal Beheer
ABN Amro
European Insurance
Univé

Concerns over privacy and reliability

While road safety organisations are encouraged by a system that intervenes to reduce speeding and the number of serious traffic accidents, there are some concerns about the technology. These types of systems don’t always recognise the correct maximum speed and could miss traffic signs. Additionally, digital maps could be outdated and GPS locations can sometimes be inaccurate.

Critics have also warned that if the system unexpectedly slows a car, it could cause dangerous situations in traffic. Aside from the system’s reliability, there are also questions about cybersecurity and drivers' privacy. Systems that can control vehicles require very good security against malfunctions and digital attacks. The EU could also lose hundreds of millions in revenue from speeding fines.

The European Commission has emphasised that the plans are still in the exploratory phase, and that discussions with car manufacturers and road safety organisations are being carried out to determine whether tighter safety rules would be necessary. If the plan is eventually approved, which still remains unclear, 2030 is the most commonly mentioned start date. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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