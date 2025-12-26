Eindhoven launches fleet of shared cars that feed energy back into grid

Eindhoven has become the second city in the Netherlands to implement a car-sharing project that feeds electricity back into the national grid. The first 28 cars were put into operation at the beginning of this month, and another 72 should follow next year.

V2G cars on the roads in Eindhoven this month

According to a city press release, this year saw the first 28 vehicle to grid (V2G) shared cars put into service in Eindhoven. These are shared electric vehicles that can feed energy back into the national grid during times of shortage.

In December, the first 28 electric Renault 5 E-Tech shared cars were put into operation. Next year, the scheme will be expanded to a total of 100 cars, with 50 bi-directional charging stations throughout the city, each with two connections.

Each car is fitted with the capability of storing energy when the supply of green energy is high, and then feeding it back into the grid during peak periods. Acting like mobile energy storage units, they help balance the energy grid and make a better use of renewable energy.