Eindhoven launches fleet of shared cars that feed energy back into grid

Alexandre Prevot / Shutterstock.com

By Abi Carter

Eindhoven has become the second city in the Netherlands to implement a car-sharing project that feeds electricity back into the national grid. The first 28 cars were put into operation at the beginning of this month, and another 72 should follow next year. 

V2G cars on the roads in Eindhoven this month

According to a city press release, this year saw the first 28 vehicle to grid (V2G) shared cars put into service in Eindhoven. These are shared electric vehicles that can feed energy back into the national grid during times of shortage. 

In December, the first 28 electric Renault 5 E-Tech shared cars were put into operation. Next year, the scheme will be expanded to a total of 100 cars, with 50 bi-directional charging stations throughout the city, each with two connections. 

Each car is fitted with the capability of storing energy when the supply of green energy is high, and then feeding it back into the grid during peak periods. Acting like mobile energy storage units, they help balance the energy grid and make a better use of renewable energy. 

Car-sharing is green and saves city space

City authorities write that car-sharing helps to solve problems like space shortages, air pollution and congestion, with one shared car replacing an average of 14 private vehicles and reducing parking pressure. Since the cars are fully electric, they are also cleaner to operate.

A similar pilot project has been underway for five months already in Utrecht. Grid operator Stedin reported that the 50 vehicles reduced grid congestion by up to 300 kW in the evenings, and fed a total of more than 65.000 kWh back into the grid.

You can find out more about the Eindhoven scheme on the official website.

Abi Carter

Editor in chief at IamExpat Media

Abi studied German and History at the University of Manchester and has since lived in Berlin, Hamburg and Utrecht, working since 2017 as a writer, editor and content marketeer. Although she's happily taken on some German and Dutch quirks, she keeps a stash of Yorkshire Tea on hand, because nowhere does a brew quite like home.Read more

