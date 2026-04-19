The Netherlands greenlights Tesla self-driving mode, first in Europe

The Netherlands has become the first country in Europe to approve self-driving Teslas. The driver assistance system can now be used by Dutch drivers on roads throughout the country.

Self-driving Teslas approved for use on Dutch roads

The Dutch road safety and traffic organisation RDW has approved Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) function. This makes the Netherlands the first country in Europe to allow this.

While you may be thinking that this means driverless cars will be zooming around the country, that is not the case. The function is a driver assistance system and still requires a driver to pay attention, even if their hands are not on the steering wheel. “The driver remains responsible and must always maintain control,” the RDW emphasises to AD.

The system allows the car to accelerate, brake and steer on its own, but if it detects that the driver is not paying attention, it will issue a warning and require them to demonstrate that they are attentive, after which the system switches itself off if an insufficient response is given . This means that a driver is not allowed to be on their mobile phone or read a book while behind the wheel, for example.