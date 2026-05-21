Speed check locations to double in the Netherlands

The number of locations where speed cameras are placed in the Netherlands to catch drivers travelling over the speed limit will be doubled this year. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) is also increasing the number of speed cameras.

The Netherlands to place speed cameras in more locations

The Netherlands currently has 650 locations across the country where speed cameras can be placed. This year, the OM is set to more than double this number to 1.450 as part of the “largest expansion of automated enforcement tools in years”, according to NOS.

Not only will speed check locations be increased, but more speed cameras will also be used. 10 more focus cameras that can detect the use of mobile phones while driving will be added, bringing the total to 50. The number of portable speed cameras, also known as flex cameras, will also rise from 75 to 120.

Focus cameras and flex cameras are usually moved to different speed check locations every two months. The OM wants to try out faster rotations to keep drivers on their toes. Changing the locations of speed cameras has been shown to lead to better compliance with traffic rules, reports NU.nl.