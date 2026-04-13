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Speed check week kicks off in the Netherlands

Speed check week kicks off in the Netherlands

Hadrian / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The European speed week has begun and the Netherlands is set to take part again. From Monday, April 13, extra speed cameras will be placed by Dutch police across the country as part of the speed marathon. 

Europe’s speed camera marathon begins in the Netherlands

From April 13 to 19, the first speed week of the year is taking place across Europe, the peak of which is set to take place on Wednesday, April 15, with a 24-hour speed camera marathon. During this period, thousands of Dutch police officers are deployed, and more speed cameras are placed on roads across the Netherlands to enforce speed limits among drivers.

Drivers caught speeding while the speed marathon takes place could earn themselves a fine or even the confiscation of their driving licence. According to AD, the 2024 speed week saw Dutch police issue 23.000 fines for speeding, and the driving licences of 156 drivers were confiscated for driving more than 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit. 

Useful links for drivers in the Netherlands

Centraal Beheer
ABN Amro
European Insurance
Univé

The Netherlands takes part in Operation Speed by Roadpol 

The goal of the week-long speed operation is to reduce the number of road victims by ensuring drivers follow traffic safety regulations. Roadpol, a network of European traffic police forces, is behind the Speedweek. 

Of the more than 20 countries that are part of Roadpol, including the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and Belgium, more than half participate in the “flash marathon” every year. While previous editions of the speed week proved successful in reducing the number of road victims by 25 percent, the effectiveness of the operation has been under debate for years.

The number of accidents during the campaign might decrease, but “the effects disappear completely as soon as the speed cameras are removed,” Stefan Bauernschuster, researcher at the University of Passau, told NDR

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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