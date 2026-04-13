Speed check week kicks off in the Netherlands

The European speed week has begun and the Netherlands is set to take part again. From Monday, April 13, extra speed cameras will be placed by Dutch police across the country as part of the speed marathon.

Europe’s speed camera marathon begins in the Netherlands

From April 13 to 19, the first speed week of the year is taking place across Europe, the peak of which is set to take place on Wednesday, April 15, with a 24-hour speed camera marathon. During this period, thousands of Dutch police officers are deployed, and more speed cameras are placed on roads across the Netherlands to enforce speed limits among drivers.

Drivers caught speeding while the speed marathon takes place could earn themselves a fine or even the confiscation of their driving licence. According to AD, the 2024 speed week saw Dutch police issue 23.000 fines for speeding, and the driving licences of 156 drivers were confiscated for driving more than 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.