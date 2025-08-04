Europe’s speed marathon kicks off in the Netherlands this week

From August 4 until August 10, extra speed cameras will be placed by police throughout the Netherlands as part of speed week in Europe. The main goal of the speed enforcement week is to prevent road traffic casualties.

Speed check marathon in the Netherlands in August

The second “flash marathon” of the year has kicked off in the Netherlands and other European countries, with extra speed checks being carried out between Monday, August 4 and Sunday, August 10. Any drivers caught speeding on Dutch roads during this period could receive a fine or even have their driving licence confiscated.

According to AD, last year’s August speed week in the Netherlands saw police issue around 23.000 speeding tickets and confiscate 156 driving licences - some of these people were driving more than 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit!

Every year, the speed marathon includes a day with more intensive speed checks, but this year's peak day remains a secret. It is believed that organisers have done this on purpose to encourage drivers to be cautious for the whole week rather than just 24 hours.