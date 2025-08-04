Home
Europe’s speed marathon kicks off in the Netherlands this week

Stoqliq / Shutterstock.com

By Simone Jacobs

From August 4 until August 10, extra speed cameras will be placed by police throughout the Netherlands as part of speed week in Europe. The main goal of the speed enforcement week is to prevent road traffic casualties. 

Speed check marathon in the Netherlands in August

The second “flash marathon” of the year has kicked off in the Netherlands and other European countries, with extra speed checks being carried out between Monday, August 4 and Sunday, August 10. Any drivers caught speeding on Dutch roads during this period could receive a fine or even have their driving licence confiscated. 

According to AD, last year’s August speed week in the Netherlands saw police issue around 23.000 speeding tickets and confiscate 156 driving licences - some of these people were driving more than 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit! 

Every year, the speed marathon includes a day with more intensive speed checks, but this year's peak day remains a secret. It is believed that organisers have done this on purpose to encourage drivers to be cautious for the whole week rather than just 24 hours. 

Several European countries take part in Operation Speed by Roadpol 

The organisation behind the “flash marathon” is Roadpol, a network of European traffic police forces. Of the 29 countries that are part of Roadpol, including the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and Belgium, more than half participate in the speed check campaign.

According to a spokesperson, of the 25.000 fatal road accidents that occur in Europe each year, most of them are caused by speeding while driving. Previous editions of the speed operation, with over 100.000 fines issued across Europe, proved successful in reducing the number of road victims by 25 percent.

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

