Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam closed until July 3 for repairs

Rotterdam’s Erasmus Bridge (Erasmusbrug) is closed to traffic in both directions for five weeks while repairs take place. The bridge will reopen on July 3.

Five-week repair of Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam

As of May 26, the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam is closed to car traffic in both directions. The closure will last five weeks until 4pm on July 3, while the road surface is renewed.

First opened in 1996, the second largest Dutch bridge is a popular attraction of the city, with its striking symmetrical design, which also plays an important role in connecting the north and south parts of Rotterdam for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

While the Erasmusbrug is closed, car traffic will be diverted to the Willemsbrug and the Maastunnel. Cyclists and pedestrians will still be allowed to cross the bridge during the repairs.