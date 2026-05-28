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Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam closed until July 3 for repairs

Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam closed until July 3 for repairs

By Simone Jacobs

Rotterdam’s Erasmus Bridge (Erasmusbrug) is closed to traffic in both directions for five weeks while repairs take place. The bridge will reopen on July 3.

Five-week repair of Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam

As of May 26, the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam is closed to car traffic in both directions. The closure will last five weeks until 4pm on July 3, while the road surface is renewed.

First opened in 1996, the second largest Dutch bridge is a popular attraction of the city, with its striking symmetrical design, which also plays an important role in connecting the north and south parts of Rotterdam for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. 

While the Erasmusbrug is closed, car traffic will be diverted to the Willemsbrug and the Maastunnel. Cyclists and pedestrians will still be allowed to cross the bridge during the repairs.

Noise nuisance possible during Erasmusbrug works

It may seem like a better idea to repair one side of the bridge at a time to prevent inconveniencing drivers, but the decision to close the bridge in both directions was for a good reason. "This way, emergency services can still use the bridge. It is irresponsible to leave emergency services stuck in traffic,” project leader Marcel Walravens explained to NOS.

Completing the work at night was also not an option, as it would have made too much noise, according to the municipality. Removing the top layer of asphalt is a loud process, so residents in Rotterdam might also experience some noise nuisance during the day. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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