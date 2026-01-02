Euromast in Rotterdam to be closed for three-month renovation

The Euromast, a well-known attraction of Rotterdam, will be closed from January 2026 for a large-scale renovation. The tower should open its doors to visitors again in April.

Major renovation planned for Euromast tower in Rotterdam

From January 5 to early April next year, the Euromast will undergo major renovations and will be closed to the public. During the three-month closure, the exterior of the crow’s nest will be refurbished and the tower’s restaurant will be completely overhauled.

“These works are essential for preserving our iconic monument,” general manager of the Euromast Leonie Staat explained in an announcement. “The Euromast was designed by Huig Maaskant as a symbol of progress and innovation. With this comprehensive renovation, we’re ensuring the building remains both safe and iconic for generations to come.”

Rotterdam’s Euromast to get new modern restaurant

While the exterior of the tower gets upgraded with a new lick of paint, the restaurant will receive a makeover. According to the owners, the new contemporary look planned for the restaurant will “respect Maaskant’s monumental style while embracing the character of Rotterdam”.