Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Euromast in Rotterdam to be closed for three-month renovation

Euromast in Rotterdam to be closed for three-month renovation

By Simone Jacobs

The Euromast, a well-known attraction of Rotterdam, will be closed from January 2026 for a large-scale renovation. The tower should open its doors to visitors again in April.

Major renovation planned for Euromast tower in Rotterdam

From January 5 to early April next year, the Euromast will undergo major renovations and will be closed to the public. During the three-month closure, the exterior of the crow’s nest will be refurbished and the tower’s restaurant will be completely overhauled.

“These works are essential for preserving our iconic monument,” general manager of the Euromast Leonie Staat explained in an announcement. “The Euromast was designed by Huig Maaskant as a symbol of progress and innovation. With this comprehensive renovation, we’re ensuring the building remains both safe and iconic for generations to come.”

Rotterdam’s Euromast to get new modern restaurant

While the exterior of the tower gets upgraded with a new lick of paint, the restaurant will receive a makeover. According to the owners, the new contemporary look planned for the restaurant will “respect Maaskant’s monumental style while embracing the character of Rotterdam”.

“Locals, tourists and business guests will experience the best of the city here – with great food, personal service and a breathtaking view of the skyline,” said Staat. The renovations are the final phase of the Euromast’s upgrade, following past improvements to the Euroscoop and Rise of Rotterdam.

“The Euromast is more than just a monument, it’s a symbol of Rotterdam and an important part of Dutch heritage,” says Staat. “This renovation is an investment in the future of this iconic building. We want to ensure the Euromast continues to shine for decades to come as Rotterdam’s proud observation tower, a place where visitors from around the world can enjoy the unique experience this landmark has to offer.”

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

NS to launch new high-speed train service from Amsterdam to BrusselsNS to launch new high-speed train service from Amsterdam to Brussels
Rotterdam to build 2km rooftop park on former railway tracksRotterdam to build 2km rooftop park on former railway tracks
Rotterdam’s Euromast tower unveils new glass-floored elevatorRotterdam’s Euromast tower unveils new glass-floored elevator
[Video] Top 17 things to do in Rotterdam[Video] Top 17 things to do in Rotterdam
What to expect when visiting a Dutch saunaWhat to expect when visiting a Dutch sauna
5 things to do in Haarlem5 things to do in Haarlem
Saturday markets in the Netherlands: Food, flowers and friendsSaturday markets in the Netherlands: Food, flowers and friends
June 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowJune 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.