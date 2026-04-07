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Rotterdam to test cameras that detect noisy vehicles

Rotterdam to test cameras that detect noisy vehicles

By Simone Jacobs

The city of Rotterdam has decided to carry out a trial using cameras that measure the noise from cars and motorcycles. On a mission to stop nuisance caused by noisy traffic, the municipality will test whether these cameras are reliable enough for enforcement. 

Sound cameras to tackle noisy cars in Rotterdam

Loud roaring and rumbling from cars and motorcycles are among the biggest irritants for people living in Rotterdam. The municipality has tried to solve this problem by installing noise pollution meters that warn drivers when the noise exceeds 83 decibels, to no avail.

Now, the city is going to test advanced sound cameras that can match a vehicle’s license plate to its decibel level, identifying the noisemakers. Unlike speeding, being noisy is not listed as a traffic violation, but it is prohibited to make “unnecessary noise” - something a police officer needs to decide.

This is why the sound cameras can’t issue traffic fines directly to drivers. The police will take a look at footage that the cameras collect of noisy motorists and officers will decide whether unnecessary noise is indeed taking place. No fines will be issued during the trial phase, but if it is successful, drivers could eventually be fined for revving up a storm on Rotterdam streets. 

Rotterdam to install decibel-detecting cameras

Before the summer holidays, two of the special sound cameras will be installed at Haagsever and Strevelsweg, where they will remain for four weeks. After that, they will be moved to Maasboulevard and Laan op Zuid.

During the trial, it will be evaluated whether the cameras “measure reliably enough and link the sound to the correct vehicle”. “Should the perpetrator file an objection, our finding must hold up legally in court," Rotterdam Alderman Pascal Lansink told AD.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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