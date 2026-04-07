Rotterdam to test cameras that detect noisy vehicles

The city of Rotterdam has decided to carry out a trial using cameras that measure the noise from cars and motorcycles. On a mission to stop nuisance caused by noisy traffic, the municipality will test whether these cameras are reliable enough for enforcement.

Sound cameras to tackle noisy cars in Rotterdam

Loud roaring and rumbling from cars and motorcycles are among the biggest irritants for people living in Rotterdam. The municipality has tried to solve this problem by installing noise pollution meters that warn drivers when the noise exceeds 83 decibels, to no avail.

Now, the city is going to test advanced sound cameras that can match a vehicle’s license plate to its decibel level, identifying the noisemakers. Unlike speeding, being noisy is not listed as a traffic violation, but it is prohibited to make “unnecessary noise” - something a police officer needs to decide.

This is why the sound cameras can’t issue traffic fines directly to drivers. The police will take a look at footage that the cameras collect of noisy motorists and officers will decide whether unnecessary noise is indeed taking place. No fines will be issued during the trial phase, but if it is successful, drivers could eventually be fined for revving up a storm on Rotterdam streets.