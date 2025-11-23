Rotterdam sees success with trial using ferrets to control rat population

A council member in Rotterdam is pushing for the municipality to establish a “ferret brigade” after an experiment involving the use of ferrets to manage the city’s rat problem proved a success.

Ferrets used to hunt rats in Rotterdam experiment

Like many densely populated cities, rats have become a nuisance in Rotterdam. The Dutch municipality received 1.441 reports of rats in public spaces in just the first six months of this year.

Since 2023, putting poison out to kill rats has been banned to prevent rats from becoming immune and to protect other animals such as birds, dogs and cats from being accidentally poisoned. With a ban on leaving food outside having little effect, another method is needed to manage the rat population - this is where ferrets, which are natural predators of rats, come in. Ferrets have been used to manage rat populations in European cities such as Etterbeek and Marseille.

According to AD, the Rotterdam council approved a trial using ferrets in February. Rat catcher Nico Kraaijeveld, along with his ferrets and dogs, were enlisted for the job. In rat hotspots, Kraaijeveld would find where the rats were gathering and release ferrets into holes where they hunt down the rats or push them towards special traps where dogs can then take care of them.