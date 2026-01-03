Baby elephant born at Amsterdam zoo during festive season

Artis zoo in Amsterdam has received a little Christmas gift in the form of the arrival of a baby elephant. The Dutch zoo has now opened submissions to name the Asian elephant born on Christmas Eve.

Artis welcomes elephant calf during Christmas

On December 24, a baby elephant was born at Artis, bringing more festive cheer to the Dutch zoo. The little bull joins the herd of five Asian elephants currently at the zoo: his mother Thong Thai, who is the matriarch, and his four older siblings.

"Throughout the day, we slowly watched the herd change. Late in the afternoon, we went into the barn for one last check. We were alert, but hadn't expected it to happen so quickly. Yet, the calf was born almost immediately,” Artis animal care leader Peter Bleesing said in a press release. “The birth took about 10 minutes. The herd didn't leave her side for a moment, and a few minutes later, the calf was standing firmly on all fours."

Give Artis’ new baby elephant a name

Artis is now allowing people to enter name suggestions for the elephant calf. The zoo is looking for a name with a nod to Asia and preferably with a connection to Artis or with a special meaning.