Amsterdam skipper receives fine for boat with excessive Christmas lights

After trying to create a festive atmosphere on his canal boat, a skipper in Amsterdam was arrested and fined for having too many Christmas lights on board.

Boat of Christmas spirit earns fine in Amsterdam

While transporting visitors to the Amsterdam Light Festival, where there are many dazzling light displays visible on the canals, a boat with what the nautical authorities considered excessive Christmas lights earned its skipper a fine. Tour boats are only allowed a limited number of lights according to regulations.

"The official rules are that you are only allowed to have navigation lights: a red and a green light for port and starboard, and a white light at the front and back, so you can see where the boats are going," Fran Heijn of the United Shipping Companies Amsterdam explained to NH Nieuws. However, until recently, the city allowed Christmas lights on boats as long as navigation lights were clearly visible, lights did not flicker and decorated boats did not enter the IJ.

Stricter enforcement of boat light rules in Amsterdam

Several shipping companies have reportedly received notice that the rules on boat lighting are being enforced more strictly this year. Amsterdam Alderman Melanie van der Horst maintains that strict enforcement is necessary to ensure safety on the water.