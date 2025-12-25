Group of Dutch crocheters create Christmas tree of almost 2.000 granny squares

Plans for a larger granny square tree in the future

After almost 1.000 hours of work put into crocheting the many granny squares, by September the ladies had enough to make a 2,75 metre-tall Christmas tree. A green border was added to all the granny squares to connect them and create a “Christmas-themed look”, and a steel frame was built especially for the tree by the Narrow Gauge Railway Museum in Valkenburg.

Wassenaar mayor Leendert de Lange then unveiled the completed tree in December and it has been on display in the library ever since. The group of crocheters are already planning to make another, bigger tree for next year.

\\\"The idea is to make the frame larger, with two wider hoops at the bottom. That would create a tree almost 4 metres tall,” says Groenewegen. “We're just looking for a suitable location for the tree next year. Perhaps it could be in the police station, where the municipality is temporarily located while De Paauw is being renovated.\\\"