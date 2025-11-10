Home
Amsterdam Light Festival

-
City centre Amsterdam
7,99 euros for the walking route map, various prices for boat tours

The Amsterdam Light Festival is preparing to brighten up the darkest days of the year! Light installations can be admired by locals and passers-by during the months of December and January.

Dazzling Amsterdam

The Amsterdam Light Festival is a grand initiative, creating a dazzling atmospheric background in the historic centre of Amsterdam during winter. To celebrate its 14th edition, the festival presents the most appealing, inspiring and incredible artworks. In total, more than 25 artworks are placed along the route, on the theme of "Legacy".

Amsterdam Light FestivalPhoto: Janus van den Eijnden

Passers-by and locals can marvel at light installations along the streets and canals, with colourful, contemporary light art by the waterside that meanders through Amsterdam's historic downtown.

Boat tours of Amsterdam Light Festival

There are several different boat trip packages you can take advantage of during this festive period. They each have their own selling points - some are covered for warmth, while others are open for better photographs. Some include drinks and snacks, while others have a live guide instead of a headset. They each take about 75 minutes and follow the same route, so you can pick the one that feels right for you.

If you have your own boat, or want to hire one for the night, you can also download a boat route so you can steer yourself among the art for just 7,50 euros.

Plan your tour of Amsterdam

You can enjoy the Amsterdam Light Festival on foot, on a canal or by bike. While it's nice to come across the art when just out and about in the city, you can also buy a walking route map to make sure you see all the amazing light works! Browse the Amsterdam Light Festival website for the most up-to-date information.

Amsterdam Light FestivalPhoto: Janus van den Eijnden

Thumb photo: Janus van den Eijnden

