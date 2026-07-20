Longer travel times for Merwedebrug on A27 amid safety concerns
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The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) has warned drivers to expect longer travel times on the A27 due to several bridge closures. Merwedebrug near Gorinchem is closed to freight traffic due to safety issues and Papendrechtbrug is closed for nine months of repairs.
Freight traffic banned on Dutch bridge due to weakened steel
Since 5.30pm on Saturday, July 18, no freight traffic has been allowed to cross the Merwedebrug (Merwede Bridge) on the A27 between Breda and Utrecht, reports NOS. According to Rijkswaterstaat, this is because the bridge's safety can no longer be guaranteed after the steel plates of the arch were found to be weaker in spots than previously thought.
At present, only freight traffic is banned from the bridge, while passenger cars, motorcycles and vans can still cross, as well as scheduled buses and emergency vehicles. Due to freight traffic diversions and the planned nine-month closure of the nearby Papendrecht Bridge, travel times may increase in the area.
Bridge closure spells trouble for transport operators
It is uncertain how long the Merwede Bridge will be closed to trucks but transport operators are already feeling the impact. With extra travel time and diversions, transport companies are having to pay more for fuel, and rising diesel prices are making this costly.
A truck toll has also been in effect since July 1, adding another cost for transporters. These additional costs could soon be passed on to customers.
Merwede Bridge was closed to freight traffic for three months back in 2016 after hairline cracks were found and maintenance was carried out. The construction of a replacement bridge is set to start this summer.
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