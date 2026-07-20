Longer travel times for Merwedebrug on A27 amid safety concerns

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) has warned drivers to expect longer travel times on the A27 due to several bridge closures. Merwedebrug near Gorinchem is closed to freight traffic due to safety issues and Papendrechtbrug is closed for nine months of repairs.

Freight traffic banned on Dutch bridge due to weakened steel

Since 5.30pm on Saturday, July 18, no freight traffic has been allowed to cross the Merwedebrug (Merwede Bridge) on the A27 between Breda and Utrecht, reports NOS. According to Rijkswaterstaat, this is because the bridge's safety can no longer be guaranteed after the steel plates of the arch were found to be weaker in spots than previously thought.

At present, only freight traffic is banned from the bridge, while passenger cars, motorcycles and vans can still cross, as well as scheduled buses and emergency vehicles. Due to freight traffic diversions and the planned nine-month closure of the nearby Papendrecht Bridge, travel times may increase in the area.