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Longer travel times for Merwedebrug on A27 amid safety concerns

Longer travel times for Merwedebrug on A27 amid safety concerns

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By Simone Jacobs

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The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) has warned drivers to expect longer travel times on the A27 due to several bridge closures. Merwedebrug near Gorinchem is closed to freight traffic due to safety issues and Papendrechtbrug is closed for nine months of repairs.

Freight traffic banned on Dutch bridge due to weakened steel

Since 5.30pm on Saturday, July 18, no freight traffic has been allowed to cross the Merwedebrug (Merwede Bridge) on the A27 between Breda and Utrecht, reports NOS. According to Rijkswaterstaat, this is because the bridge's safety can no longer be guaranteed after the steel plates of the arch were found to be weaker in spots than previously thought.

At present, only freight traffic is banned from the bridge, while passenger cars, motorcycles and vans can still cross, as well as scheduled buses and emergency vehicles. Due to freight traffic diversions and the planned nine-month closure of the nearby Papendrecht Bridge, travel times may increase in the area. 

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Bridge closure spells trouble for transport operators

It is uncertain how long the Merwede Bridge will be closed to trucks but transport operators are already feeling the impact. With extra travel time and diversions, transport companies are having to pay more for fuel, and rising diesel prices are making this costly.

A truck toll has also been in effect since July 1, adding another cost for transporters. These additional costs could soon be passed on to customers.

Merwede Bridge was closed to freight traffic for three months back in 2016 after hairline cracks were found and maintenance was carried out. The construction of a replacement bridge is set to start this summer

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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