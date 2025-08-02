Zandvoort residents fake road closures on Google Maps to deter tourists

Residents of a neighbourhood in Zandvoort have been falsely marking their streets as closed on Google Maps to prevent tourists from driving in the area during busy periods. In response, the municipality has put up signs telling drivers to turn off their navigation systems.

Dutch residents fed up with traffic through Zandvoort

According to NH Nieuws, people living in the Zandvoort neighbourhood of Parkbuurt are frustrated with traffic on their streets, especially on busy days, such as hot summer days when people head to the beach or when the Dutch Grand Prix is taking place in the city. There have been complaints of cars driving too fast and taking up residential parking spaces.

Residents decided to take matters into their own hands and copied the idea that those living near Keukenhof have used before; in April, several dozen residents went onto Google Maps and marked their roads as closed. With the high number of reports, the mobile app started redirecting drivers around the neighbourhood.