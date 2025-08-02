Zandvoort residents fake road closures on Google Maps to deter tourists
Residents of a neighbourhood in Zandvoort have been falsely marking their streets as closed on Google Maps to prevent tourists from driving in the area during busy periods. In response, the municipality has put up signs telling drivers to turn off their navigation systems.
Dutch residents fed up with traffic through Zandvoort
According to NH Nieuws, people living in the Zandvoort neighbourhood of Parkbuurt are frustrated with traffic on their streets, especially on busy days, such as hot summer days when people head to the beach or when the Dutch Grand Prix is taking place in the city. There have been complaints of cars driving too fast and taking up residential parking spaces.
Residents decided to take matters into their own hands and copied the idea that those living near Keukenhof have used before; in April, several dozen residents went onto Google Maps and marked their roads as closed. With the high number of reports, the mobile app started redirecting drivers around the neighbourhood.
Fake road closures cause traffic problems in other neighbourhoods
After receiving the complaints about overtourism from the neighbourhood’s residents, the municipality promised to do everything possible to prevent nuisance. So far, parking fees for the area have been increased. However, the residents did not find this satisfactory.
Zandvoort alderman Gert-Jan Bluijs is disappointed by the actions of residents, as other neighbourhoods are now burdened with traffic problems. In response to the havoc caused by the fake road closures, the municipality installed signs at the city’s access roads, reading “Switch off navigation, follow the parking route”. Now, drivers can once again access the parking lot next to the Parkbuurt neighbourhood.