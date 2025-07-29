Home
Uber and Bolt drivers to strike on evening of the Amsterdam Pride Parade

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Drivers affiliated with rideshare apps Uber and Bolt have announced a strike for the evening of the Canal Parade for Pride Amsterdam on August 2, 2025.

Strike for taxi drivers on evening of Canal Parade

Taxi Protest Amsterdam (TPA) has organised a strike in the Dutch capital beginning at 8pm on Saturday, August 2 until 6am on Sunday, August 3. During this time, Uber and Bolt drivers will not be available for rides, so revellers trying to get home after the Canal Parade - which is the ultimate celebration of Pride Amsterdam, drawing thousands of visitors every year - will need to use other methods, such as public transport.

"The August 2nd strike is intended to show solidarity among taxi drivers who work for platform companies,” TPA told AT5. “There is a call not to carry out any trips for Uber or Bolt and to leave the city. TTO drivers (who are not part of platforms) will continue working so that Amsterdam isn't completely taxi-free."

Taxi drivers strike for better pay

TPA believes that taxi drivers working for rideshare apps like Uber and Bolt do not get paid enough and face too much competition. New drivers who behave unprofessionally also give taxi drivers a bad reputation.

For this reason, the action group is calling on rideshare companies to raise fares, put a freeze on new drivers and introduce a professional competency requirement for taxi drivers. 

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media.

