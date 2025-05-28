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The internationally renowned Amsterdam Pride returns to the Dutch capital for nine days of parties, films, exhibitions, debates and other activities. Time to celebrate the 28th celebration of Amsterdam Pride! The famous Canal Parade is arguably the highlight of Amsterdam Pride, which, year after year, steals the show! Let's hope the Dutch weather stays fine for the outdoor part of the event because it's one of the most famous festivals on the Amsterdam events calendar. Celebrating diversity and acceptance in Amsterdam What began as a small, one-day event in Amsterdam in 1996 has expanded to a multi-day festival, attracting more than 500.000 visitors from the Netherlands and abroad. The city's bars and clubs are typically brimming with energy and vitality for this one-of-a-kind celebration. Initially founded as a way to provide visibility, Pride has become increasingly inclusive, addressing various issues within the LGBTQ+ community. Issues that the event focuses on include identity, acceptance, emancipation and equality. Achieving visibility and diversity is one of the main aims of the organisation, and this is achieved by organising events in public spaces.

Pride Amsterdam 2025 One of the most powerful messages of Pride celebrations has been that people from all walks of life should stand together as allies to face injustice and oppression. So, in 2025, Pride has the theme of LOVE, to help remind everyone we are stronger together because of our differences, not despite them. Programme highlights of Pride Amsterdam 2025 Here's an overview of the programme highlights of Pride Amsterdam 2025: Canal Parade Canal Parade takes place on Saturday, August 2. This is the cherry on top, the creme de la creme of Amsterdam Pride. Read more about it down below. Pride March The Pride March takes place as usual on the first Saturday of the Pride celebrations, this year on July 26 at 11am. Participants gather together in the city centre, finishing at Pride Park (Vondelpark). During Pride in 1977, the International Lesbian Alliance organised the first-ever Dutch Pride March.

Pride Park Pride Park has its home in Vondelpark on Saturday, July 26. Don't miss out because there's so much happening in the park: there's the open-air theatre, the Youth Pride event, sporting events, performances, art and so much more. Open Air Cinema At Mercatorplein on July 30-31 and at Gershwinplein on August 1, there are open-air cinemas, each with 400 seats. Films are shown from 6pm-12am. And they are completely free! Video credit: Youtube / Pride Amsterdam Amsterdam Pride 2025 street parties Here's where all the best Amsterdam Pride street parties are happening: Friday, August 1, 2025, 4pm-12am Spuistraat 109 (Bar PRIK)

Dam Square (Main Stage)

Zeedijk

Beursplein, (Fetish Party)

Reguliersdwarsstraat 1 (Rembrandtplein - Vijzelstraat)

Reguliersdwarsstraat 2 (Vijzelstraat - Koningsplein)

Stoperaplein (Women's party)

Marnixstraat 246 (Waterkant) Saturday, August 2, 3pm-12am Spuistraat 109 (Bar PRIK)

Dam Square (Main Stage)

Zeedijk

Beursplein, (Fetish Party)

Elandsstraat (Café Saarein)

Reguliersdwarsstraat 1 (Rembrandtplein - Vijzelstraat)

Reguliersdwarsstraat 2 (Vijzelstraat - Koningsplein)

Stoperaplein (Women's party)

Marnixstraat 246 (Waterkant) Sunday, August 3, 2pm-11pm Closing Party, Dam Square Amsterdam Pride Canal Parade Amsterdam Pride Canal Parade is set to be the biggest highlight of Pride. More than 80 decorated boats sail along the canals carrying costumed dancers, LGBTQ+-friendly organisation representatives and statement-making, humorous decorations. The Parade attracts thousands of cheering viewers every year.

Canal Parade route and timetable 2025 Canal Parade takes place on Saturday, August 2 from 12pm-6pm. Here is an outline of the route: Oosterdok

Nieuwe Herengracht

Amstel

Prinsengracht

Westerdok Participating boats typically have various messages, such as promoting the peaceful coexistence of different religions, working for international freedom and celebrating all sexual orientations and genders. Let's look forward to Canal Parade 2025! Check out the Pride Amsterdam website and plan your visit This year's Pride celebration will be one of a kind. Get ready for a very varied and exciting programme in Amsterdam, as well as online on the PrideTV app. Check out the Amsterdam Pride website for more details. Video credit: Youtube / De Videoproducers Video credit: Youtube / Pride Amsterdam