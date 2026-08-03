Speed camera marathon takes place across the Netherlands this week
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Travellers driving in the Netherlands and other European destinations should take note as the infamous speed check week has kicked off again across Europe. From August 3 to 9, the Dutch police will place extra speed cameras across the country as part of the speed marathon.
European speed check week kicks off in the Netherlands
From August 3 to 9, during peak summer travel season, speed week is taking place across Europe. Thousands of Dutch police officers are deployed during this period, and more speed cameras are placed on roads across the Netherlands to enforce speed limits among drivers.
It has not been revealed which parts of the Netherlands are participating in this week’s speed marathon. Checks are usually focused on routes where accidents occur more often and near vulnerable locations, such as schools, construction sites and hospitals, reports AD.
Unlike in April’s speed week, there is no designated peak day for the checks, which means that consistent enforcement will be carried out throughout the whole week. Drivers caught speeding while the speed marathon is in effect could face fines or even the confiscation of their driving licence.
What is the aim of Operation Speed by Roadpol?
The week-long speed operation is organised by Roadpol, a network of European traffic police forces, with the goal of reducing the number of road victims by ensuring drivers follow traffic safety regulations.
Of the more than 20 countries that are part of Roadpol, including the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and Belgium, more than half participate in the “flash marathon” every year. While previous editions of the speed week proved successful in reducing the number of road victims by 25 percent, the effectiveness of the operation has been under debate for years.
The number of accidents during the campaign might decrease, but “the effects disappear completely as soon as the speed cameras are removed,” Stefan Bauernschuster, researcher at the University of Passau, told NDR.
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