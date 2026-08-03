Speed camera marathon takes place across the Netherlands this week

Travellers driving in the Netherlands and other European destinations should take note as the infamous speed check week has kicked off again across Europe. From August 3 to 9, the Dutch police will place extra speed cameras across the country as part of the speed marathon.

European speed check week kicks off in the Netherlands

From August 3 to 9, during peak summer travel season, speed week is taking place across Europe. Thousands of Dutch police officers are deployed during this period, and more speed cameras are placed on roads across the Netherlands to enforce speed limits among drivers.

It has not been revealed which parts of the Netherlands are participating in this week’s speed marathon. Checks are usually focused on routes where accidents occur more often and near vulnerable locations, such as schools, construction sites and hospitals, reports AD.

Unlike in April’s speed week, there is no designated peak day for the checks, which means that consistent enforcement will be carried out throughout the whole week. Drivers caught speeding while the speed marathon is in effect could face fines or even the confiscation of their driving licence.