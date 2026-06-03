Cost of traffic fines in the Netherlands to increase against expert advice

Fines for driving offences in the Netherlands are set to increase again in 2027. These plans go against the advice of experts.

Dutch fines for driving offences to rise in line with inflation

Drivers already have to fork out large sums for Dutch traffic fines, and the cost will increase yet again next year. Insiders have revealed to De Telegraaf that the Dutch government plans to raise traffic fines in line with inflation in 2027.

This means fines will become around 2,7 percent more expensive. Running a red light, for example, would then increase from 320 euros to over 328 euros, not including the 9 euros administration fee. At the end of last year, the cabinet passed a motion to prevent traffic fines from rising in line with inflation for 2026, but still hiked prices to the nearest 10 euros.