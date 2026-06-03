Cost of traffic fines in the Netherlands to increase against expert advice
Fines for driving offences in the Netherlands are set to increase again in 2027. These plans go against the advice of experts.
Dutch fines for driving offences to rise in line with inflation
Drivers already have to fork out large sums for Dutch traffic fines, and the cost will increase yet again next year. Insiders have revealed to De Telegraaf that the Dutch government plans to raise traffic fines in line with inflation in 2027.
This means fines will become around 2,7 percent more expensive. Running a red light, for example, would then increase from 320 euros to over 328 euros, not including the 9 euros administration fee. At the end of last year, the cabinet passed a motion to prevent traffic fines from rising in line with inflation for 2026, but still hiked prices to the nearest 10 euros.
Expensive traffic fines line Dutch state coffers
Both the Public Prosecution Service (OM) and the Central Judicial Collection Agency (CJIB) have said traffic fines are disproportionately high compared to fines for serious criminal offences. The high cost of fines for driving offences is often unaffordable for vulnerable residents who then fall into debt.
In particular, the surcharge system, which sees penalties for not paying a fine increase by 50 percent and then by 100 percent, has received criticism. As a result, a traffic fine of 100 euros soon rises to a pricey 300 euros.
Despite expert advice to prevent fines from rising further, the cabinet has refused to cut them. In 2025, the state treasury raised 1 billion euros through traffic fines. Reducing the costs by 30 percent would yield a deficit of 300 million euros per year.
The Supreme Court (Hoge Raad) is currently investigating whether the surcharge system is legal and proportionate. The government might have to make changes depending on the court’s findings.
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