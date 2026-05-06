EU to introduce stricter rules for fireworks after appeal by the Netherlands
Following an urgent appeal from governments in the Netherlands and other member states, the European Commission is set to introduce stricter regulations for heavy fireworks in the EU.
Crackdown on fireworks in Europe
Earlier this year, the European Commission received an urgent appeal from the Netherlands, France and Sweden to amend the current fireworks regulations. The governments believe stricter rules should be put in place, especially for how heavy fireworks are sold in the EU, and that European countries should work together.
According to NOS, the European Commission recently sent a letter to the three governments stating that it “shares the concerns regarding the increasing criminal misuse of fireworks” and will be introducing new laws to crack down on this. The proposal for the new rules should be submitted in the next year, after which the 27 member states will need to vote on them. With all this in mind, the regulations could be implemented from 2030.
Heavy fireworks used in explosive attacks in the Netherlands
MEP Raquel García Hermida-van der Walle (D66) is campaigning for stricter regulations, mainly focusing on a European ban on heavy fireworks like Cobras, which are legally produced in Italy. Heavy fireworks are typically classified as category F4 fireworks, which means they are considered professional pyrotechnic material as they are more dangerous. These are often used in explosive attacks and have been banned in the Netherlands since 2020.
“Pressure from the Netherlands remains high, because the problem is getting bigger," Hermida-van der Walle told NOS. "Many countries share our concerns, but there are other places where they see the problem less, for example in Italy, which has a fireworks industry. There may be resistance to stricter rules there. But in the meantime, we need to cooperate better with the police and the online companies where you can buy fireworks, because the situation is becoming increasingly critical."
2025 figures from the Dutch police revealed that 1.525 attacks with explosives took place in the Netherlands. Additionally, there were 1.239 firework-related injuries during the most recent New Year’s celebrations and Amsterdam’s Vondelkerk was destroyed in a fire from pyrotechnics. With concerns about the dangers of fireworks growing, the Netherlands decided to implement a nationwide fireworks ban, most likely to take effect by 2027.
Under the new rules, Hermida-van der Walle expects the Commission to introduce a “European fireworks passport” which would be used by professionals to prove that they have legal possession of heavy fireworks. The Netherlands already makes use of such a permit. A system to track the origin of fireworks and where they’re sold is also being considered by the EU.