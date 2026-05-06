EU to introduce stricter rules for fireworks after appeal by the Netherlands

Following an urgent appeal from governments in the Netherlands and other member states, the European Commission is set to introduce stricter regulations for heavy fireworks in the EU.

Crackdown on fireworks in Europe

Earlier this year, the European Commission received an urgent appeal from the Netherlands, France and Sweden to amend the current fireworks regulations. The governments believe stricter rules should be put in place, especially for how heavy fireworks are sold in the EU, and that European countries should work together.

According to NOS, the European Commission recently sent a letter to the three governments stating that it “shares the concerns regarding the increasing criminal misuse of fireworks” and will be introducing new laws to crack down on this. The proposal for the new rules should be submitted in the next year, after which the 27 member states will need to vote on them. With all this in mind, the regulations could be implemented from 2030.

Heavy fireworks used in explosive attacks in the Netherlands

MEP Raquel García Hermida-van der Walle (D66) is campaigning for stricter regulations, mainly focusing on a European ban on heavy fireworks like Cobras, which are legally produced in Italy. Heavy fireworks are typically classified as category F4 fireworks, which means they are considered professional pyrotechnic material as they are more dangerous. These are often used in explosive attacks and have been banned in the Netherlands since 2020.